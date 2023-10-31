Tested: Harber London’s gorgeous M3 MacBook-ready leather and wool felt magnetic sleeve

After debuting its new iPhone 15 sheaths, Harber London’s leather MacBook sleeves are now ready to protect and carry your Apple laptop in style, be it the new M3 models or an older machine (basically all 13-, 14-, 15-, and 16-inch models). Today we are focusing in on the Harber London Magnetic Envelope Sleeve for MacBook, as that is the model I have been testing out for a couple weeks here, but much of my impressions will apply to all of the designs in the brand’s leather MacBook sleeve lineup. The short form version here is that it is a gorgeous and luxurious option that, while indeed a bit pricey, could have been a lot more so. Head below for our hands-on impressions of the Harber London magnetic MacBook sleeve as part of our ongoing Tested with 9to5Toys series.

Hands-on with the Harber London magnetic MacBook sleeve

The Harber London Magnetic Envelope Sleeve for MacBook joins a series of other notable designs in the brand’s lineup that are compatible with just about all Apple laptops and iPad covers, including the brand new M3 machines that were unveiled last night. And if you ask me, they are the sort of gorgeous handmade leather and wool felt sleeves that your new Space Black MacBook (or any other model for that matter) really deserves.

While some of the all leather models like the Slim Leather Sleeve and the zippered Slim Leather Folio come in a range of colors, the Harber London magnetic MacBook sleeve is only available in its tan or black leather treatments.

Pricing starts at $111 shipped with a slight up-charge for 15- and 16-inch MacBook models. You can also add some personalized text for an additional $10 or so.

Take a closer look at the specs:

Charge-through system for MacBook

Fits Most Popular Brands out there

Dense & Soft protective Wool Felt Body

Sizes available for all current MacBooks

Avoids bumps & scratches

Scratch-free interior

Handmade by expert craftsmen in Spain

Made with Full Grain leather

100% Dense Wool Felt

Fits New MacBook Pro 16” & 14” (M3-2023), MacBook Air 15” (M2-2023) and previous models

9to5Toys’ Take

As is usually the case with Harber London’s leather goods, this is another wonderfully-made piece of kit with a sumptuous full-grain leather treatment and a felt body. The exposed soft felt wool panels the backside of the case’s exterior and continues through the inside to provide a soft sheath for your MacBook to rest in.

This is a full-grain leather that will develop a natural patina over time and and a 100% wool felt – a “natural fiber harvested from sheep.” Harber says it is “a renewable and eco-friendly material that provides you with traditional care and protection” that cannot be pulled apart, features an anti-static composition, is moisture resistant, and self-extinguishing. It also “naturally repels soiling and feels soft to the touch.” I can personally attest to just about all of this in the couple weeks I’ve had to test it out.

The front leather side features a decorative stitching around the perimeter, across the magnetic fold over flap, and by way of a nice “X” pattern across the front panel. It’s an all-in-all classy design, made from premium materials, that once again delivers a versatile carrying experience ready for the airport, coffee shop, and to head straight into the office if needs be.

You might have noticed a mention of the “charge-through system for MacBook” on the Magnetic Envelope Sleeve’s listing page. The main top opening of the sleeve extends slightly around the rounded top corners of the perimeter allowing for just enough space to sneak a charging cable into your machine while it is in the case. It works, but it is a very tight fit and you might have to position the MacBook slightly closer to the opening to comfortably get the charging cable in there. I for one don’t really spend much time at all charging my MacBook in situations where it would be a problem to simply slide the machine up a little bit and let it do it’s thing, so this isn’t really an issue for me anyway.

There’s not a whole lot to say about the magnetic implementation here. It just works, and works well. There are four small (leather covered) magnets, two in the top flap and two along the top of the case itself that snap together. I might have preferred a more stealthy design touch here, something that makes it so you can’t specifically see the outline of the circular magnets when the case is open. But you can’t see any of that when it’s closed anyway and this is admittedly a minor and quite picky personal gripe – nothing that actual ruins the vibe here or something that would deter me from purchasing it.

While we are specifically hands-on with the Magnetic Envelope Sleeve For MacBook here today, Harber London makes a series of options ranging from an all microfiber cover and a solid leather slip to an all-leather zippered option. And if they are anything like the Magnetic Envelope (and the other all-leather goods I have reviewed from the brand), they are also wonderful options to protect just about any MacBook or iPad your might be using.

Yes, the Harber London leather MacBook sleeves are quite pricey, but most well-made, high-quality leather goods are and usually for good reason. You’ll find all sorts of options on Amazon starting in the $25 to $70 range, but it’s hard to imagine anything that much less pricey being anywhere as nice, durable, and robust as the handmade in Spain, genuine leather options from Harber London.

