Tested: Secure your new accessories in Harber London’s sumptuous Leather Tech Dopp Kit

Today we are taking a hands-on look at the Harber London Leather Tech Dopp Kit. We have come away impressed with the brand’s higher-end leather carriers this year, including its MacBook backpacks, MacBook sleeve, as well as the iPhone 15 leather pouches, and now it’s time to test out the brand’s tech accessory solution. Head below for our hands-on impressions of the Harber London Leather Tech Dopp Kit as part of the latest entry in the Tested with 9to5Toys series.

Hands-on with the Harber London Leather Tech Dopp Kit

Harber London’s Tech Dopp Kit is a Signature Premium Full Grain Leather tech accessory pouch “handmade by expert craftsmen in Spain” that “age beautifully as they form a unique patina overtime.” The brand lines the interior with 100% cotton twill – a soft-woven fabric described as “a natural and renewable fiber with a heritage feel and lasting appeal that when used correctly, combines a classic look with the modern, non-technical feel.”

It boasts a series of interior pockets and straps to secure and organize your daily kit, including chargers, cables, and more, alongside its removable magnetic keychain you can connect your keys and things of that nature to.

The Harber London Leather Tech Dopp Kit comes in four colorways (black tan, brown, and navy) and sells for $155 shipped.

Take a closer look at the specs:

Built-in pockets inside

Dedicated slots for cords

Fits A6 Notepads inside

Soft fabric lining

Compact body, fits inside most bags

Perfect for AirPods, chargers, mouse, cords, notepads, pens and more

Handmade by expert craftsmen in Spain

Made with our Signature Premium Full Grain Leather

9to5Toys’ Take

We are looking at the same story, for the most part, once again on the Harber London Leather Tech Dopp Kit. The soft fabric interior lines what is the real highlight of this pack, the leather. As is usually the case with Harber London accessories, you’re looking at a gorgeous handmade leather treatment here – a seriously sumptuous and luxurious leather material choice that looks, smells, and feels the part.

We use premium Premium Full Grain Leather. These leathers will age beautifully as they form a unique patina overtime. As any noble woods, you may be able to appreciate some natural marks that shall not be deemed as defects but as a true statement of natural quality.

As the name suggests, this is one of those tech pouch packs that takes on the form of something more akin to your standard toiletry dopp kit than some of the options we have tested out. In this way, it can effectively handle double duty depending on what you’re after, but it is more suited for the tech side of things as far as I can tell, and isn’t particularly equipped for wet or slightly damp accessories.

The inside comes complete with a couple pockets and leather straps to keep wall chargers, cables, Apple Pencil, a mouse, and other small accessories in order – it’s large enough to carry A6 notepads. There’s also the same removable magnetic keychain attachment we have seen in its leather MacBook backpacks in the past – it is an elegant carabiner-style clip implementation that’s a more than welcome addition to the design here.

Everything is secured inside by way of the top zipper, but this might be my only gripe with the Harber London Leather Tech Dopp Kit. The design really could have used a larger opening, having the zipper come further down the sides of the pouch to offer easier accessibility. It’s a little bit tough to get your fingers all the way into the bottom of the device to both see and grab what you’re after – not a huge deal, and the real selling point is the luxurious leather treatment here, but let’s just say it’s slightly more beautiful than it is practical for me. I will indeed still use it, after all it is one of the most gorgeous examples of a pouch like this I have ever tested, and I have been enjoying the look and feel immensely, but this is something to keep in mind for folks that favor accessible function over form.

Harber London has once again produced a gorgeous tech accessory here with a wonderful handmade leather approach and a classic design. The tight zipper opening on the Leather Tech Dopp Kit isn’t perfect in terms of accessibility, but the pouch checks all of the other boxes for me in the luxury category, and likely most users interested in this type of thing that don’t need an overly extensive collection of accessories to lug around on a daily basis. It is easily the nicest looking and feeling option I have had the pleasure of testing, and it ought to be at a price like this.

