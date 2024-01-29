PreSonus’ latest Gen2 Eris Studio 5 speakers see rare deal at $170 each ($60 in savings)

PreSonus Eris Studio 5 Active Studio Monitors

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals and new year music gear offers, Amazon is now offering a rare deal on the latest PreSonus Eris Studio 5 Active Studio Monitors at $170 shipped per speaker. Regularly $200 a pop, this is $60 in savings when you purchase two and the lowest we have seen since they debuted last summer. After getting a chance to go hands-on with every model in the latest PreSonus monitor lineup, I have come away a big fan and am currently using a set as we speak – they were one of our picks in our favorite things of the year in 2023. All of the sizes I had a chance to test out in my home studio had me impressed, both in terms of sound and value – they all hit above their pay grade if you ask me. Head below for more details. 

The PreSonus Eris Studio 5 deliver 5.25-inch, woven-composite, low-frequency drivers to your setup with a 1-inch ultra-low-mass silk-dome, high-frequency transducer for the top end. The 48Hz to 20kHz frequency response range is joined by the front-firing acoustic port and the 80W Class AB biamplification – these are active speakers so you just plug them in and go – no additional amp needed. Full details here.

If something alit bit more casual will better suite your needs, check out the new Gen 2 PreSonus Eris 3.5BT Powered Desktop Speakers with Bluetooth. This set adds some wireless streaming action to the setup and you can land a pair of them for $150 shipped

And for folks looking for an intelligent audio solution, this morning saw some of the best prices ever land on JBL’s Google Assistant Authentics smart speakers. Now up to $150 off the going rates, pricing starts from $275 and all of the details you need are waiting in our deal coverage

PreSonus Eris Studio 5 features:

  • Professional studio monitors for music and other audio production.
  • Superior high-frequency reproduction: 1-inch (25 mm), ultra-low-mass, silk-dome, high-frequency transducer for crystal-clear, natural high end.
  • Custom-tuned 120˚(H) x 60˚(V) EBM waveguide provides a wide sweet spot for superior stereo imaging.
  • 5.25-inch, woven-composite, low-frequency drivers produce a powerful, accurate, and smooth bass response with extended low end.
  • 48 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response.
  • Front-firing acoustic port for superior bass-frequency reproduction and optimized, resonance-suppressing internal bracing.
  • Loud and clear: 80W, Class AB biamplification delivers up to 102 dB SPL (Peak, @ 1 meter) without sacrificing tonal balance or audio clarity.

