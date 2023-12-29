9to5Toys’ Favorite Things of 2023: Fujifilm cameras, PreSonus speakers, FlexiSpot desks, more

As has become a tradition around 9to5Toys as the year comes to a close, all of the writers here on the site are getting a bit retrospective on all of the gear we’ve taken a look at in 2023. Alongside all of the tech, toys, and fashion we’ve reviewed since January, there is a selection of things each of us bought for ourselves that might not have been covered – or perhaps that we just want to highlight again. You’ll find all of 9to5Toys’ Favorite Things of 2023 down below, including Fujifilm cameras, PreSonus speakers, and more.

Rikka’s favorite thing of the year – Fujifilm X-T5 Camera

I’ve gotten my hands on more gear over the past year than ever before, reviewing everything from chargers and earbuds to speakers, bags, and so much more. But out of everything I purchased for myself or had sent over for some coverage on the site, I keep coming back to just how great the Fujifilm X-T5 Camera is.

I first picked up the camera towards the beginning of the year before spending enough time with it to publish a review in April. Since then, it has changed the way I take photos for work, as well as just in my own personal life. The recent addition to the Fujifilm lineup has completely altered how I view photography, and really is my favorite camera to work with right now. I did have a brief affair with one of Sony’s new mirror cameras, but even that wasn’t enough to keep me away from my now beloved X-T5.

In an era where smartphone cameras are getting better and better every year, I’ve only begun to appreciate what Fujifilm brings to the table more. The company’s signature film simulation tech is easily one of the most novel and fun features that I’ve used on any product throughout 2023, and keeps me coming back to reaching for the X-T5 over my iPhone 15 Pro time and time again. If you haven’t read my original review from back in the spring, I definitely encourage a read through! It goes into more detail about the whole experience, and gives a pretty good look at why this has become my favorite thing of the year.

Justin’s favorite thing of the year – PreSonus Eris 2023 home studio speakers

When I think of studio monitors and content creator speakers, I typically think of the more pricey options only a select group of folks will appreciate. But this year’s lineup of PreSonus Eris monitors are very much for everybody and anybody, as far as I’m concerned. From smaller Bluetooth-equipped sets, to the mid-tier studios, and the Pro set that wouldn’t be out of place in a million dollar recording studio, there’s something for anyone here.

The extensive lineup of speakers range from casual and affordable 3.5-inchers that fall more into the desktop computer speaker category, all the way up to hardcore, pro-grade studio monitors, and everything else in between. And after getting a chance to both hear them in action at a proper recording studio this past summer and go hands-on at home with all three tiers, I can’t recommend them enough.

As a die-hard KRK studio monitor-user going on two decades now, it wasn’t easy to even want to give them a shot. But after really putting them through their paces, they have found a permanent place in my home studio setup. Whether it’s the $100 pair Eris computer speakers or the co-axial pro-grade set, they look and sound great. And while I have always favored audio reproduction quality over affordability for my speakers, the 2023 PreSonus Eris monitors deliver on both fronts with more than competitive pricing across the board.

PreSonus Eris 3.5 Gen 2 $100

PreSonus Eris 3.5BT Gen 2 Bluetooth $150

PreSonus Eris 4.5BT Gen 2 Bluetooth $200

PreSonus Eris 5BT Gen 2 Bluetooth $250

Eris Studio 4 $150

Eris Studio 5 $200

Eris Studio 8 $250

Eris Pro 6 $400

Eris Pro 8 $500

Reinette’s favorite thing of the year – FlexiSpot E7 standing desk

This year I upgraded my art studio/home office with a FlexiSpot E7 Standing Desk that has made so much of a difference when it comes to productivity. Not only does it help with poor posture days, but its durability has also withstood my chaotic painting process (and yes, that includes using it as an unofficial platform to reach high edges of larger canvases that tower near the ceiling). With each new day that passes, this standing desk only solidifies itself further as one of my absolute favorite items of 2023.



When fully extended vertically, this desk can reach just over four feet high, taking so much strain off my spine – especially my lower back – when standing to sketch, paint, or work from my laptop. I also have a much larger Jarvis standing desk that my desktop computer sits on, and in comparison, the E7 desk is quieter and feels more stable when moving up and down. I also prefer the seamless touchscreen controls of the E7 to the Jarvis’ buttons that seem to have a delayed response to being pressed.

The E7 comes with many customizable frame and desktop options – cheaper chipboards, even some with drawers, as well as bamboo, wood, and even softer “ergonomic skin-touch panels” for a more soothing experience. There is even an option for a bamboo top that has a built-in wireless charger for your devices, giving you far more versatility than some of the other standing desk brands and designs out on the market. The great thing about FlexiSpot as a brand is that if this desk’s smaller dimensions aren’t enough to fill your needs, they have literally hundreds of other models and designs that will surely enhance your workspace.

Laura’s favorite thing of the year – Flameless Candles

2023 marked the year I became a homeowner, and suffice it to say, I spent a lot of money decorating and filling my home with all-new everything, including dishes, furniture, cookware, wall decor, window treatment, towel racks, and so on and so forth. A lot of the things I’ve purchased or bought from Facebook Marketplace for my home bring me joy, but my favorite item this year is simple and might be easily overlooked: The Ewyamage Clear Glass Flameless Candles from Amazon.

For $26, you get a three-pack of flameless candles and a remote control. The remote works up to 20 feet away and is used to turn the candles on and off as well as to dim the flames to your preference. While I don’t personally use the dimming feature, I have had 7 or 8 people who have done a double-take with these candles thinking they were real because of the soft flickering glow that they give off. The candles are battery-operated, come in four colorways, and look like the real thing.

To wrap up our Favorite Things of the year spotlight, we’ll highlight something of a readers’ choice from the 9to5Toys audience. Going off of our Amazon Affiliates insights, shoppers this year have gravitated towards one item that earns a place in our list of top purchases – AirTags.

Over 1,000 of our readers have bought either a single Apple item finder or one of the 4-packs throughout 2023 so far, outranking tons of other gear from the likes of Apple, Google, Samsung, and all the other brands we regularly feature. I suspect that the enticing deals all year made more and more of our audience pull the trigger on them.

What is your favorite thing of 2023? Let us know in the comments below!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!