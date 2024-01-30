New Amazon all-time low hits TCL’s 2023 55-inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart Google TV at $320, more

Justin Kahn
Reg. $450 $320
Best smart TV deals for Super Bowl LVIII

Amazon is now offering its best price ever on the 2023 model 55-inch TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart Google TV at $319.99 shipped. This model launched at closer to $500 and currently carries a regular price at $450 via Best Buy. Today’s deal marks an Amazon all-time low with at least $130 in savings. For folks looking to score a modestly-sized 2023 model smart TV, this is clearly a notable option at a great price. Alongside variable refresh rates, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma, and the Google TV platform, it makes for a simple and yet effective way to land a new display in smaller spaces that will work for everything from gaming to accessing your favorite streaming services. Three HDMI inputs join support for both Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands as well. Head below for more deals and details. 

If you’re looking to take it up a notch in terms of size, we are also tracking ongoing offers on the larger model Q6 displays below:

There are loads of notable smart 4K TV deals floating around right now, including all of the offers we detailed in our recent Super Bowl roundup. You can score an 85-inch PS5-ready Sony smart Google TV at the $1,098 Amazon low or go even bigger than that with this particularly deep $3,000 price drop on TCL’s giant 98-inch 120Hz smart Google TV at $1,998 – there are even more than this waiting right here

TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Google TV features:

TCL Q6 Class Smart TVs combine premium picture technology with outstanding value for endless entertainment. QLED Quantum Dot technology and HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision you can enjoy enhanced contrast, accurate colors and fine details utilizing all the most advanced HDR formats with Motion Rate 240 with MEMC frame insertion for exceptional motion clarity. TCL’s High Brightness Direct LED Backlight produces brighter images for an enhanced viewing experience for all your favorite movies and TV shows. Beyond movies and TV shows you can get in the game with Game Accelerator 120 together with Auto Game Mode and AMD Freesync automatically optimizing for the lowest latency for a more responsive gameplay without lag, designed to keep you at the top of any leaderboard. TCL Q Class Smart TVs: Compelling Color and Choice.

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more.

