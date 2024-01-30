Upgrade your 2024 coffee game with a frother-equipped Ninja DualBrew Pro at $180 ($60 off)

Justin Kahn -

Reg. $240 $180
Ninja CFP307 DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System

Joining its New Year Ninja sale, Amazon is now offering the Ninja CFP307 DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $140, you’re looking at a solid $60 in savings and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen a couple price drops go for a touch less, today’s deal is matching the holiday sale last year and has only been beaten out by, at most, $10 in the last year. As the name suggests, this model can handle both K-Cup style coffee pods and full carafe brewing alongside your choice of brew style: Classic, Rich, Over Ice, Specialty. It can deliver a full 12-cup carafe full or single-serve action with the included fold-away milk frother that transforms ”hot/cold milk or milk alternative into silky-smooth froth.” Head below for more. 

As mentioned above, this deal has now joined Amazon’s latest Ninja sale with deals starting from $140. But if you’re looking for a brewer for even less, scope out the Ninja PB051 Pods & Grounds model instead. While this one can only brew single-serve, it still includes the frother and comes in at $100 shipped right now – that’s $30 off the usual price tag too. 

Then go swing by our home goods hub for even more deals on kitchen and cooking gear. Just some of the highlights there include the Le Creuset Winter Sale, the “world’s first” smart indoor smoker from GE, and Ninja’s 11-in-1 Foodi convection oven. Amazon’s new year kitchen section is packed full of deals right now as well. 

Ninja CFP307 DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System features:

  • Dual Coffee Maker: Grounds and pods coffee system with 9 grounds brew sizes (Small Cup, Cup, XL Cup, Travel Mug, XL Travel Mug, ¼ Carafe, ½ Carafe, ¾ Carafe, or Full carafe) in addition to 4 traditional pod brew sizes (6, 8, 10, or 12 oz).
  • 4 Brew Style Choices: Select Classic, Rich, Over Ice, Specialty for your grounds or coffee pods.
  • Specialty Brew: Brew a super-rich coffee concentrate that you can use to create delicious lattes, macchiatos, cappuccinos, and other coffeehouse-style drinks. 
  • Independent Hot Water System: Separate from the coffee dispenser to eliminate cross-contamination. 2 temperature settings—hot and boil—allow you to make instant soups, oatmeal, or hot cocoa.

