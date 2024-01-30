Spigen’s Lite Fit solo loop-style Apple Watch bands with metal buckle now start from $17

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSpigen
Reg. $20+ From $17
Spigen Lite Fit Apple Watch Ultra Band

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its latest Lite Fit Apple Watch Band from $17.09 after clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. These bands launched at the beginning of 2023 and carry a $25 price tag directly from Spigen. While they have been selling for $20 on Amazon as of late, this is one of only a few times we have seen them go for any less. They feature a nylon solo loop-style design and include an orange accent stitch to match the Apple Watch Ultra crown – although they are compatible with all 49mm, 45mm, 44mm, and 42mm models, according to Spigen. The elastic stretchy band features stainless steel connectors and a zinc alloy buckle “for durability” as well. Hit up our launch coverage for additional details and head below for more. 

Anyone who has searched around Amazon for Apple Watch bands knows how many there are in this price range. It is, however, hard to recommend some of the no-name options even if you can save a couple bucks on them over the Spigen models we have tested out in person. 

If you’re looking for a premium metal strap for your precious Apple wearable, we are also still tracking a deep deal on the official Space Black Apple Watch Link Bracelets from $236. And a personal favorite of mine in the metal bracelet-style category would have to be the stainless steel and titanium models from SANDMARC – check out our hands-on review for more details and to score our exclusive discount code while you’re at it. 

Spigen Lite Fit Apple Watch Ultra Band features:

  • Durability Around the Clock: Improved wide band design made from nylon, stainless steel connector, and zinc alloy buckle for durability.
  • Color-matched Design: Color-matched stainless steel connectors blend in seamlessly with the Apple Watch Ultra’s titanium casing.
  • Built for Adventure and Comfort: Its ultra-comfortable fit is supported by increased band elasticity and breathability, allowing quick and natural wrist movement.
  • One Size Fits Most: Fits wrist sizes of 4.3″ (108mm) – 8.5″ (215mm).

