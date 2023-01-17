New Sport Loop-style Spigen Apple Watch band spotted in four colors at $20 Prime shipped

The latest Spigen Apple Watch band has now emerged with support for Apple’s flagship Ultra model as well as Series 8 and previous-generation wearables as well. Spigen’s lineup of Apple Watch bands continues to expand into various colorways, styles, and designs – some far more attractive than others – but this time around it is delivering a lightweight and arguably quite versatile solution somewhat reminiscent of Apple’s Sport Loop with a more traditional buckle, just at an exceedingly more affordable price tag. Head below for a closer look.

New Sport Loop-style Spigen Apple Watch band

Before taking the brand’s new MagSafe charger for a spin as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series, the last we heard from Spigen’s Apple Watch lineup saw the release of its metal Milanese-style bands spotted starting from $25. However, today, it’s adding to the other end of the Apple Watch band design spectrum with the Lite Fit model.

Don’t hit snooze, strap it and leave it with the Lite Fit Band on your Apple Watch. Flexible and lightweight, Lite Fit keeps you moving and has you forget you even had a watch on. Stay strapped till the PM, look good while you’re at it, and repeat.

The new Spigen Apple Watch band, as the description would suggest, is designed to be a more versatile option. Spigen has positioned it as something that can be your daily driver, fitting into both a more casual or active lifestyle.

It is made of a weaved nylon fabric-like material with zinc alloy buckle and comes in four colorways: black, navy blue, orange, and a sort of olive green it calls Khaki, each of which feature a stitched orange accent that reminds me of the hits of orange found on the Apple Watch Ultra itself.

If it’s anything like the previously available models from the brand, you can expect a sort one size fits all treatment here that sits “flush on the wrist with an easy removing clip design” as well as a “hassle-free installation and removal with an Apple Watch adapter.”

It is specifically engineered to fit snugly with the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra, but is also compatible with all other Apple Watch models at the 45mm, 44mm, and 42mm measurements. All four colorways are now available directly from the Spigen Amazon store at $19.99 Prime shipped.

