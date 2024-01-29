Official Space Black Apple Watch Link Bracelets see rare discounts from $236 (Reg. $449)

Amazon is now offering some rare discounts on the official Space Black Apple Watch Link Bracelet. The larger 42/44/45mm strap now sells for $372.33 shipped, while its smaller counterpart compatible with 38/41/42mm wearables clocks in at $236.36. Each one of them is down from the usual $449 price tag and marking the first discounts in months. We last saw prices start at $238 back in the fall of last year, and now to start the year we’re tracking some discounts which are right at the all-time lows. There’s at least $77 in savings on the pair, too. Head below for all of the details.

As Apple’s most premium bands, its Link Bracelets arrive with a Space Black colorway and plenty of elegant stylings. Crafted from stainless steel, with a diamond-like carbon finish to give it the unique design, there’s a custom butterfly closure to round out the high-end look of this Apple Watch band. Each of the models on sale today are compatible with the latest Apple Watch Series 9, as well as previous-generation releases and even the Apple Watch Ultra 2 – as long as you opt for the larger of the two sizes.

One of our favorite alternatives to the official Link Bracelets are the metal bands from Nomad. The company makes quite a few different releases which come in both polished silver and black designs, with the same kind of premium stylings attached. Pricing starts as low as $102, with both stainless steel and titanium designs for upgrading the look of your Apple Watch.

If Nomad’s premium offering isn’t quite what you’re looking for as far as alternatives go, you can also just shop all of our favorite band recommendations. Breaking down the best options out there for any style or budget, there’s an assortment of curated leather bands, metal link straps, fitness-ready solutions, and other accessories for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apple Watch Space Black Link Bracelet features:

Crafted from the same 316L stainless steel alloy as the case, the Link Bracelet has more than 100 components. The machining process is so precise, it takes nearly nine hours to cut the links for a single band. The custom butterfly closure folds neatly within the bracelet. And several links feature a simple release button, so you can add and remove links without any special tools. An additional diamond-like carbon (DLC) layer gives the space black stainless steel its distinctive finish.