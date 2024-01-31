Samsung’s 2,000MB/s USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 4TB T9 portable SSD drops to $300 (Reg. up to $460)

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $350+ $300

Amazon is now offering the large-capacity 4TB Samsung T9 Portable Solid-State Drive for $299.98 shipped. Regularly $460 directly from Samsung and typically closer to $350 at Amazon, this is up to $160 off and at least $50 in savings. Today’s deal is also the lowest we have tracked on this model outside of the holiday offers last year. You’re looking at Samsung’s latest flagship portable SSD solution with USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support, USB-C connectivity, and up to to 2,000MB/s speeds. It features a sort of wavey, rubberized exterior for extra drop protection, and you can get a complete rundown of the experience in our hands-on review. Head below for more details. 

If the 4TB configuration is overkill for you, we are still tracking a solid price drop on the 1TB Samsung T9 portable SSD down at $110 shipped on Amazon. This model delivers on the same specs and feature set as the model detailed above, USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support included, just with less storage and a much lower price tag. 

On the internal side of things, we are also still seeing the very first deals live on Samsung’s brand’s new PCIe 5.0 990 EVO SSDs from $100. There’s up to $50 in savings to be had here on both the 1TB and 2TB configurations with all of the details you need on these new releases waiting right here

You’ll also want to scope out our hands-on review of Samsung’s largest capacity portable SSD with the new T5 EVO and configurations up to 8TB.

Samsung T9 Portable Solid-State Drive features:

Race through projects with our fastest SSD for creators; Load, edit and transfer with sustained read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s; The T9 Portable SSD performs at high speeds even during longer processes. When you’re elbow-deep in a passion project, the T9 Portable SSD stays cool; Its advanced thermal solution withstands and controls heat to keep the SSD at ideal temperatures—even in heavy use. Whether you’re using a desktop, camera or a gaming console, count on the T9 Portable SSD for extensive compatibility; Also supports iPhone 15 ProRes(4K60fps) video feature and more.

