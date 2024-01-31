Score Lamicall’s eco-conscious vegan leather MagSafe wallet stand down at just $14 (44% off)

The official Lamicall Amazon storefront is now offering a deep deal on all colors of its Magsafe Wallet Stand. Regularly $25, you can land all three colorways down at $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to apply coupon code LAMISTRW at checkout. This is 44% off the going rate, $6 under the previous deal price, and the lowest price we have tracked since it landed on Amazon for the first time back in December at $40. Just as the name suggests, you’re looking at a vegan leather MagSafe wallet for iPhone 12 through 15 (or other handsets with MagSafe-friendly cases you can trust). It supports up to three cards at a time with RFID protection and doubles as a smartphone kickstand as well. Featuring a 10- to 170-degree adjustable viewing angle, you can setup your handset in either landscape or portrait mode for just $14. Head below for more details.

When it comes to MagSafe wallets you can trust for under $14 Prime shipped, options are thin at best. But one brand we feature on a regular basis around here is currently offering its 3-card holder down at $13 Prime shipped. The ESR MagSafe wallet also features a vegan leather treatment with a secure and optional finger grip you won’t get on the Lamicall option above, but it doesn’t include the kickstand action.

If you’re looking for a higher-end, genuine leather solution, two that immediately come to mind are the MUJJO model and this variant from SANDMARC we went hands-on with. Both available in multiple colors that match nicely with a range of cases, you’ll want to dive into our hands-on impressions for a closer look at the details. Journey’s new Apple Find My LOC8 passport holder wallet is also worth a closer look while it’s on sale at 20% off.

Lamicall Magsafe Wallet Stand features:

Compared with other 80g+ card holder on the market, this magnetic iPhone wallet for Magsafe is upgraded to 65g lightweight. Also the card holder maintains a strong magnetic, RFID protection and durable hinge rotation. With this 3 card slots slim mag safe wallet, you can easily carry your essential cards: credit cards, IDs, transit passes etc. 6 X N52 powerful magnets are 30% stronger than the apple official card holder for magsafe wallet, which ensure that your iphone wallet stand stays attaching your iphone securely, even when adjusting the viewing angle. Our magnetic for magsafe iphone wallet card holder has 10° – 170° rotation feature that allows you to customize the viewing angle of your iPhone. The hinge of the stand is durable to adjust to your eager sight smoothly, ensuring optimal comfort and convenience.

