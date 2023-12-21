Tested: Read this before you buy a SANDMARC leather MagSafe wallet [Deal]

After getting a chance to go hands-on with the brand’s gorgeous leather iPhone 15 case, it’s time to weigh-in on the new SANDMARC Leather MagSafe wallet. The brand unleashed its very first foray into the leather MagSafe wallet business at the tail end of September, shortly after the debut of the new series 15 handsets, to expand its growing lineup of iPhone accessories. Considering how much I love its leather iPhone cases I had high hopes for the new wallet add-on, but you’ll definitely want to review our hands-on impressions below before dropping any cash down on one.

Hands-on with the SANDMARC Leather MagSafe Wallet

The SANDMARC Leather MagSafe Wallet features a very similar full-grain leather finish as its iPhone case lineup. Employing a pull-out access system, it is a larger solution designed to carry more than just a few cards at once and is only available in black or brown as of right now.

Minimally designed leather wallet for iPhone compatible with MagSafe. Most MagSafe wallets are either minimal and carry 2-3 cards or go bulky to carry more. Designed to hold up to 5 cards, our full-grain leather wallet strikes a balance of minimal design yet enables you to carry more.

It sells for $39.99 shipped, but as you’ll know from our launch coverage, 9to5Toys readers can score it for $35.99 using code 9TO5TOYS at checkout.

Take a closer look at the specs:

Full Grain Leather

MagSafe Compatible

Holds up to 5 cards

Easy pullout access

9to5Toys’ Take

Sometimes it can feel like all MagSafe wallets are really just the same thing, more or less, over and over again. This is really not the case with SANDMARC’s however – it features a few unique design choices that may or may not work against it, depending on what you’re after.

The SANDMARC leather MagSafe wallet isn’t exactly the thinnest and most minimalist option out there, but that’s clearly not what the brand was after. Whereas many brands opt to get the most streamlined and thin design snapped onto the back of your smartphone case, making its placement on the back of your device as seamless and non-protrusive as possible, SANDMARC has opted to give folks something in the middle. It’s not gigantic, but it’s very much not the thinnest option out there – I can easily get 6 or 7 bank and ID cards in there with ease. For folks looking for something that can lug more than just two or three cards, it is a notable option, but if you’re looking for something super thin, look elsewhere.

Instead of opting for the finger cutout to help coax cards in and out, like those we have seen from a plethora of brands out there, SANDMARC is instead employing a convenient pull out access system here. A connected strap allows you to pull out all of the cards in the wallet in a split second without fumbling around, and it automatically retracts back into the case when you replace your cards. You’ll also find a leather clad magnetic tip on the end of the strap allowing it to neatly stay in place. It’s an overall practical system that looks great, but one I personally could do without.

I’m also not particularly confident with the magnet system. It’s certainly useable and I didn’t have the wallet fall off my phone at any point during testing, but it just feels like it could be a stronger connection. And this goes for use with and without a proper MagSafe case in place.

In the end, it’s a nice leather MagSafe wallet with a notable finish and a generally attractive design, but it’s hard to recommend to anyone not already invested in the SANDMARC iPhone case lineup. It’s also not going to work for just about anyone that doesn’t specifically want to lug around four or more cards in a MagSafe wallet – it’s certainly going to be too thick and protrusive for the rest of us. If you like the look of it, aren’t overly aggressive with your MagSafe wallets, and are already rocking a SANDMARC leather case, it’s not a bad choice. But it’s likely not for you otherwise.

