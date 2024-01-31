Amazon offers 30% off hundreds of Super Bowl snacks: Chips, drinks, salsa, nuts, more from $4

Super Bowl Snacks

It’s time for some deals on Super Bowl snacks. Now about a week and half away from Super Bowl Sunday, Amazon has launched a number of wide-ranging sales to help folks load up on chips, mixed nuts, drinks, and much more for the big game. You’re looking at up to 30% off (and sometimes even more) with deals starting from $4 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. There are a number of sale events that are now in full swing, all of which you can find organized on this landing page. Just be sure to watch out for Subscribe & Save options on the individual listings pages for the lowest possible price. And remember to cancel the subscription after the order ships to avoid further deliveries. You’ll find everything waiting right here with some top picks below the fold. 

Planters and Hormel Super Bowl snacks

Plus chips, drinks, dips, and more:

The items listed above are just the tip of the iceberg here when it comes to Super Bowl snack deals. These Amazon sales are a great way to leverage free Prime shipping to load up on goodies before the big game without even having to leave the house. There’s even a section loaded with grocery and grilling items, dips, and more right there

Planters Pistachio Lovers Nut Mix features:

  • One 1 LB 2.5 oz canister of PLANTERS Pistachio Lovers Mixed Nuts
  • PLANTERS Mixed Nuts have a satisfying rich taste
  • Airtight canister with resealable lid keeps pistachio, almond and cashew nut mix fresh
  • Each batch of mixed nuts with no peanuts are roasted in peanut oil for a crunchy texture
  • This pistachio mix is seasoned with salt to bring out the delicious nutty flavor
  • Our pistachio mix is great for those keeping Kosher

