Take your PC into overdrive with Crucial’s T700 11,700MB/s internal SSDs on sale from $160

If you’re looking to inject your battlestation with some serious speed, some of the holiday offers on the 2023 model Crucial T700 Gen5 NVMe M.2 Solid-State Drives have returned at Amazon. You’ll find the 1TB without an integrated heatsink back at $159.99 shipped while the heatsink model is now selling or $167.99 shipped. Regularly $210 and $230 respectively, today’s deals are up to $62 off the going rate. We have only seen these two models go for any less once back in June. You’re looking at a pair of speedy Gen5 internal M.2 SSDs that clock in with data transfer rates up to 11,700MB/s (or 12,400MB/s on the 2TB variants) to take your gaming rig or PC setup to the next level. Head below for more details. 

If the break-neck speeds on the T700 models aren’t necessary for your setup, we are also tracking the first deals on the new PCIe 5.0 990 EVO SSDs from Samsung. The 1TB and 2TB variants are both on sale at the lowest we have tracked yet – pricing starts from $100 with up to $50 in savings

On the portable side of things, we are also still seeing notable deals on the Samsung 2,000MB/s T9 SSDs. The 1TB model is sitting at $110 shipped while the larger 4TB model is going for $276.50 shipped, down from the regularly up to $460 you’d pay directly from Samsung. The rest of the details you need are right here

Get sequential reads/writes of up to 11,700/9500MB/s and random read/writes of up to 1,500K IOPS for blazing performance. With Microsoft DirectStorage, elevate gaming with up to 60% faster texture renders8 and reduced load times, render photos or UHD/8K+ videos and run heavy workloads with up to 99% less CPU utilization. Ready for performance with your motherboard heatsink, the T700 installs easily in your M.2 slot. 

