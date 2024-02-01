Schwinn’s Kettle Valley e-bike offers 45-mile travel range for new $764 low (Reg. $1,700)

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Kettle Valley Electric Bike for $764.28 shipped. Down from $933, with a regular MSRP of $1,700, this e-bike saw roller coaster rides up and down in price all throughout 2023. It mainly kept above $1,150 with only five particular months seeing sharp and sudden drops further for a short time and Black Friday sales skipping over this model entirely. Today’s deal comes in as a 18% markdown from its already discounted rate (55% off its MSRP), beating out our previous mention by $59 and landing at a new all-time low. All-in-all, you’ll be getting $936 in total savings. Head below for more details.

This comfortably designed e-bike is great for commuting and cruising around your neighborhood, with its 375W battery able to sustain travel for up to 45 miles and its 250W pedal assist hub drive motor giving you an extra boost whenever you need it. Featuring a 7-speed twist shifter with derailleur that provides smooth gear shifts, mechanical disc brakes to deliver fast-acting stopping power, fenders to protect from adverse elements, a rear-mounted storage rack for packages or bags, and a low step-through frame for riders 64-inches to 74-inches tall. It easily recharges with a standard household outlet, ensuring its never without juice.

If you’re looking for a much cheaper commuting option, Wellbots is offering a 9to5Toys exclusive deal on the Force eTrail HT350 e-bike for $400, down from $1,070 after using the promo code 9TO5EBIKE20. It comes equipped with a 350W rear hub motor and 36V battery that propels it up to 20 MPH for 28 miles on a single charge. Its lightweight alloy frame makes it easy to handle and transport while the CST semi-knobby tires can handle road, gravel, and off-road riding. It also comes with a bell for safety, an LED display that gives performance statuses, and features a unique power shut-off braking function that can extend the battery’s range.

And be sure to also check out our recent coverage of Razor’s all new Rambler TRL e-bike that just released. It arrives sporting a modernized take on the retro minibike style of decades past, designed to handle off-road adventures with an adjustable suspension fork, 20-inch knobby tires, as well as a 750W hub-driven motor alongside a 46.8V battery that work together to propel the e-bike up to 19.9 MPH for up to 16.6 miles on a single charge.

