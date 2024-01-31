Razor releases new retro-styled Rambler TRL e-bike that is built for off-road adventures

Razor has officially released its new Rambler TRL e-bike, an adult-sized lithium-ion powered electric bike built for off-road adventures on rough terrain. Now available for purchase, this new model joins the previous Rambler 20 and the smaller Rambler 12 and Rambler 16 as part of the company’s dedication to getting the whole family moving and exploring together beyond the home.

The new Rambler TRL arrives sporting a modernized take on the retro minibike style of decades past, with a throwback bench seat, a unique yet neutral color scheme, and burly tires alongside a hefty headlight cowl to give it an aggressive, off-road feel. It is equipped with a 750W hub-driven motor and 46.8V battery that work together to propel the e-bike up to 19.9 MPH for up to 16.6 miles on a single charge. You’ll have a choice between using the twist throttle along the handle for more leisurely cruising or through its five levels of pedal assistance for a little more active engagement.

“The Rambler line delivers on the specialty trend of retro cruiser e-bikes at a price the everyday person can afford. The Rambler TRL is especially great because it boasts the same features as bikes twice its price. The added 48V/ 750W powertrain and off-road specification make for a thrilling ride.” Ian Desberg, VP of Design and Development

Rambler TRL Ridden on a Dirt Trail, and in wash

It has two standout features that set it apart from previous models from Razor, the first of which being its adjustable air-sprung suspension fork that allows you to fine-tune aspects of your ride to however you prefer them and gives you customization options for how your tires interact with the surfaces you ride along. This works in tandem with its new lockout feature (requiring a high-pressure bicycle suspension pump) that lets you switch between a rigid or soft suspension feel.

Rambler TRL Ridden on a Dirt Trail, and in wash

It also offers features that have become somewhat expected on a lot of e-bike models that have hit the market in recent years. Everything is centered within a high-quality steel frame that is supported by its 20-inch pneumatic knobby tires, making rides over rougher terrain far smoother and more comfortable than your average bike tires. You’ll also find dual disc brakes, fenders for both wheels, a bright LED headlight alongside an equally bright LED taillight, the contoured bench seat, and a dashboard display that gives you real-time speed, battery life, and power level. All of it comes together to bring you a more balanced and adventure-ready journey through neighborhoods, city streets, or off into the wilds.

The Rambler TRL is now available for purchase

The Razor Rambler TRL is now available for purchase with a $1,299.99 price tag on Amazon as well as the manufacturer’s website and some other select retailers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!