Rock-bottom pricing hits WD_BLACK’s 1TB SN770 NVMe Gaming SSD at just $45

Amazon is now offering a seriously notable price drop on the WD_BLACK 1TB SN770 NVMe Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive at $44.99 shipped. The deal automatically applies at checkout. This one launched at $130, but more recently sits in the $75 range. Today’s deal is easily one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked, coming in at $15 under our holiday mention. This model first debuted in 2022 as one of WD’s mid-tier options with a more affordable list, and it is now at a particularly low price. Having said that, for folks who might not need to ultra-speedy options or a Gen5 solution, it can still push respectable speeds at up 5,150MB/s with PCIe Gen4 storage tech and a backwards compatible design for Gen3 gear. While there is no heatsink here, it does deliver “advanced thermal management technology that helps maintain consistent performance in a an M.2 SSD form-factor.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

You would normally be able to opt for a lower-capacity model to save some cash, but that’s not the case with today’s rock-bottom pricing. If you’re in the market for a new internal SSD in the 5,000MB/s range, you might just want to capitalize on the deal above while you still can. There’s no telling how long a deal like that might last.

For folks that do want the ultra fast options, this morning we spotted the return of holiday pricing on the Crucial T700 Gen5 solutions, including both the non-heatsink and heatsink-equipped configurations, starting from $160 shipped with speeds up to 11,700MB/s. Those deals also join the first price drop on Samsung’s brand new PCIe 5.0 990 EVO SSDs from $100.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN770 SSD features:

Get into the game fast as you zoom past load times with blazing speeds of up to 5,150MB/s (1TB and 2TB models). Based on read speed. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors..Data Transfer Rate:0 MB per second

Equipped with a PCIe Gen4 interface, the WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD helps fuel in-game responsiveness, minimize stutter, and provide smooth streaming for a performance boost you can see and feel. PCIe Gen4 storage technology requires a compatible motherboard. WD_BLACK SN770 is backwards-compatible with PCIe Gen3.

Get tons of space for your latest games, future updates, and downloadable content with capacities up to 2TB. 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!