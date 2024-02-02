Android game and app deals: Exploding Kittens, Tempest, Plancon Space Conflict, more

Exploding Kittens

Your Friday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals are now ready and waiting down below. Joining today’s Google Play offers, we are also tracking deals on Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic models as well as the latest Bose Ultra QuietComfort headphones and earbuds. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Exploding Kittens, Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom, Tempest, Plancon: Space Conflict, and more. Hit the jump for a look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Exploding Kittens features:

The mobile version of the game is available now, including the Party Pack, Betrayal, Streaking Kittens, and the all new Barking Kittens expansion! Play with friends or strangers in online play, challenge the AI, or play offline with friends face-to-face! In this highly-strategic, kitty-powered version of Russian Roulette, players draw cards until someone draws an Exploding Kitten, at which point they explode, they are dead, and they are out of t​he game — unless that player has a Defuse card, which can defuse the Kitten using things like laser pointers, belly rubs, and catnip sandwiches. All of the other cards in the deck are used to move, mitigate, or avoid the Exploding Kittens.

