Cut $201 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic while it’s down to $179 (All-time low)

It’s rumored that Samsung is going to re-release the Galaxy Watch 4 later this year, and in the meantime we’re tracking a discount on the higher-end edition. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic now sells for $179 shipped at Walmart for the 46mm style. It’s down from the usual $380 price tag and marking an over 50% price cut. This matches the Black Friday mention from last fall, too. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic delivers a more premium build than usual with a stylish stainless steel case that you can learn all about in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s previous-generation fitness tracker arrives as the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and backed by a circular rotating bezel and Wear OS. To complement its 40-hour battery life, there’s a new BioActive sensor which combines optical heart rate data with electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance which can help with the Body Composition monitoring features. If you’re looking to try out a smartwatch for the first time and want something a little less premium, it’s hard to argue with the low starting price.

Today’s disocunt lands just after our report from earlier in the week regarding the re-release of the Galaxy Watch 4. The news doesn’t seem to apply to the higher-end Classic edition that’s on sale today, but at least goes to show you just how good these wearables still are. You can get a full breakdown of what’s to come over at 9to5Google.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic features:

Your style. Your health. Look good and feel great with your smart, new companion, Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic. Make a stylish statement with an iconic silhouette and stainless-steel casing, while your watch keeps you in tune with your health and pushes you to go further. Make the most of every run with advanced coaching and oxygen-level monitoring¹ that help you exercise smarter while increasing endurance. Leave your phone behind while staying connected — call, text and stream music,all from your wrist with LTE connectivity.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!