Cut $201 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic while it’s down to $179 (All-time low)

Rikka Altland -
WalmartFitness TrackerSamsung
Reg. $380 $179
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

It’s rumored that Samsung is going to re-release the Galaxy Watch 4 later this year, and in the meantime we’re tracking a discount on the higher-end edition. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic now sells for $179 shipped at Walmart for the 46mm style. It’s down from the usual $380 price tag and marking an over 50% price cut. This matches the Black Friday mention from last fall, too. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic delivers a more premium build than usual with a stylish stainless steel case that you can learn all about in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s previous-generation fitness tracker arrives as the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and backed by a circular rotating bezel and Wear OS. To complement its 40-hour battery life, there’s a new BioActive sensor which combines optical heart rate data with electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance which can help with the Body Composition monitoring features. If you’re looking to try out a smartwatch for the first time and want something a little less premium, it’s hard to argue with the low starting price.

Today’s disocunt lands just after our report from earlier in the week regarding the re-release of the Galaxy Watch 4. The news doesn’t seem to apply to the higher-end Classic edition that’s on sale today, but at least goes to show you just how good these wearables still are. You can get a full breakdown of what’s to come over at 9to5Google.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic features:

Your style. Your health. Look good and feel great with your smart, new companion, Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic. Make a stylish statement with an iconic silhouette and stainless-steel casing, while your watch keeps you in tune with your health and pushes you to go further. Make the most of every run with advanced coaching and oxygen-level monitoring¹ that help you exercise smarter while increasing endurance. Leave your phone behind while staying connected — call, text and stream music,all from your wrist with LTE connectivity.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…
Samsung

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Razer’s white PS5 Quick Charging Stand for DualSe...
Backcountry Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 60% off The No...
Work toward 11 Microsoft Tech certifications with this ...
9to5Toys Daily: February 2, 2024 – Apple Watch Ultra ...
Keurig’s compact K-Mini Coffee Maker drops from $...
Jackery takes up to $1,800 off power stations, solar pa...
Anker heads into the weekend with iPhone and Android ac...
Nintendo Switch console cases from $10: HORI Pikmin, Ki...
Load more...
Show More Comments