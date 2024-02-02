Latest Bose Ultra QuietComfort headphones and earbuds back to Amazon lows from $249

We are now tracking some solid deals on the new flagship Bose over-ear headphones and wireless earbuds. First up, Amazon is offering the latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $379 shipped in both the black and white smoke colorways. This set debuted back in September alongside the new earbuds at $429 as the latest in the Bose over-ear headphones lineup. Now a solid $50 off, this is the lowest price we can find, matching the 2023 holiday pricing, and on par with the best we have tracked on Amazon. Here’s our launch coverage and be sure to hit the jump for a look at the specs and features as well as a deal on the new Bose Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds.

The new Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones feature spatial audio support for a more “immersive experience” alongside the latest in Bose noise cancelling tech – they deliver “Quiet Mode, Aware Mode, and Immersion Mode, which combines full noise cancellation and Bose Immersive Audio” to zone out complete or allow just the right amount of environmental sound through. Built-in microphones for taking calls joins Bluetooth 5.3 with SimpleSync that “allows you to sync with a Bose smart soundbar so you can listen to TV at your own volume” alongside 24-hour battery life and a 15-minute quick charge for an additional 2.5 hours of listening time.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are also on sale today at $249 shipped. That’s $50 off the regular $299 price tag and also matching both the holiday list and the Amazon low. They deliver spatial audio support along with 6 hours of listening time before you factor in the charging case and a 20-minute quick charge for up to 2 hours of added play time. The same world-class noise cancellation tech also sits alongside noise-rejecting microphones for taking calls and the ability to “swap between nine soft eartips and stability bands to find the perfect fit that feels snug and comfortable for those extra-long listening sessions.”

Bose new QuietComfort Ultra noise cancelling headphones features:

Effortlessly combines noise cancelling headphones technology with passive features so you can shut off the outside world, quiet distractions, and take music beyond the beat. Plush earcup cushions softly hug your ears, while a secure and comfortable padded band gently keeps your over ear headphones in place for those extra-long listening sessions. These wireless Bluetooth headphones feature Quiet and Aware Modes that let you toggle between full noise cancelling or full awareness of your surroundings for seamless sound control. Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones provide up to 24 hours of battery on a single charge, plus a 15-minute charge gives you up to 2.5 hours of additional play time.

