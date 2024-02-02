Today’s best iOS app deals: Exploding Kittens, ThreeKingdoms, Hundred Days, more

Friday’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready for you down below. This morning also saw some notable deals on Apple Watch Ultra 2 alongside Beats Studio Buds+ and everything else in our Apple deal hub, but for now it’s on to the apps. Highlights include titles like Exploding Kittens, ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord, Hundred Days, Candleman, and more. Head below the fold to take a closer look at all of Friday’s best iOS game and app deals. 

iOS Universal: Recipes – Kids & Toddlers: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: aTimeLogger Time Tracker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Exploding Kittens: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord: $5 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: 112 Operator: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Hundred Days: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Candleman: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Odysseus Kosmos – Episode 1: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Immortal Mayor: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Origami – Fold & Learn: FREE (Reg. $2.50)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma Premium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Botanicula: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Samorost 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Roundguard: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Down in Bermuda: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Temporal War: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tiny Calendar Pro: $5 (Reg. $20)

The mobile version of the game is available now, including the Party Pack, Betrayal, Streaking Kittens, and the all new Barking Kittens expansion! Play with friends or strangers in online play, challenge the AI, or play offline with friends face-to-face! In this highly-strategic, kitty-powered version of Russian Roulette, players draw cards until someone draws an Exploding Kitten, at which point they explode, they are dead, and they are out of t​he game — unless that player has a Defuse card, which can defuse the Kitten using things like laser pointers, belly rubs, and catnip sandwiches. All of the other cards in the deck are used to move, mitigate, or avoid the Exploding Kittens.

