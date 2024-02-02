Apple Watch Ultra 2 with blood oxygen features hits $738 at Amazon (Reg. $799)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonApple
Reg. $799 $738
graphical user interface

Amazon is now offering the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $737.99 shipped. This is down from $799 and marking the third-best price to date. It’s the best in over a month, and comes within $29 of the all-time low from a 1-day sale last holiday season. This model includes the blood oxygen features, and is complemented by an Indigo Alpine Loop band. We break down the new addition to Apple’s fitness stable in our launch coverage, and explore what’s different this time around below the fold.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 arrives as the second-generation rugged wearable from Apple with a few upgrades over its predecessor. Everything rests within the same elevated case as before, with a more distinct side module that encompasses the usual Digital Crown, as well as a secondary, customizable action button to round out the form-factor adjustments. There is the new S9 chip at the center of the experience, which also happens to power the new pinch gesture recognition tech for one-handed interactions.

If none of the bands included with today’s Apple Watch discounts are quite the style you’re looking for, you can also just shop all of our favorite band recommendations. Breaking down the best options out there for any style or budget, there’s an assortment of curated leather bands, metal link straps, fitness-ready solutions, and other accessories for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 features:

Rugged, capable, and built to meet the demands of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and water sport enthusiasts — with a specialized band for each. The S9 SiP enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the display. Up to 36 hours of battery life and 72 hours in Low Power Mode. 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case. Large Digital Crown and Customizable Action button for instant control over a variety of functions. 100m water resistance.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Jackery takes up to $1,800 off power stations, solar pa...
Anker heads into the weekend with iPhone and Android ac...
Nintendo Switch console cases from $10: HORI Pikmin, Ki...
OtterBox celebrates the Year of the Dragon with new Lun...
Chaco’s winter sale takes up to 62% off boots, clogs,...
Be ready for tax season with $70 off HP’s OfficeJet w...
Cut $201 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic while i...
This Greenworks 40V cordless mower, blower, and trimmer...
Load more...
Show More Comments