Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Splatoon 3, Zelda, Kirby, and more

Walmart is now offering a rare deal on the fantastic Super Mario Bros. Wonder on Nintendo Switch at $50 shipped. Regularly $60, you will find some third-party Amazon sellers offering this same price, but it still goes for the full $60 directly from Amazon. Today’s offer is a rare discount on one of the best Switch games out there and what many feel is the best modern 2D Super Mario game yet. There’s no telling how long this deal might last, so if you haven’t scored a copy yet, now’s a solid opportunity to do so. This one takes Mario and friends to the Flower Kingdom to free it from the evil clutches of Bowser once again. The new Wonder Flowers deliver fantastical game-changing effects “like pipes coming alive, an enemy stampede, and much, much more,” while new power-ups like Elephant Fruit allow Mario and the gang to transform into an elephant “that can swing its trunk and spray water.” Get more details on the experience here and head below for the rest of Friday’s best console game deals.

