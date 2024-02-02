Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Splatoon 3, Zelda, Kirby, and more

Walmart is now offering a rare deal on the fantastic Super Mario Bros. Wonder on Nintendo Switch at $50 shipped. Regularly $60, you will find some third-party Amazon sellers offering this same price, but it still goes for the full $60 directly from Amazon. Today’s offer is a rare discount on one of the best Switch games out there and what many feel is the best modern 2D Super Mario game yet. There’s no telling how long this deal might last, so if you haven’t scored a copy yet, now’s a solid opportunity to do so. This one takes Mario and friends to the Flower Kingdom to free it from the evil clutches of Bowser once again. The new Wonder Flowers deliver fantastical game-changing effects “like pipes coming alive, an enemy stampede, and much, much more,” while new power-ups like Elephant Fruit allow Mario and the gang to transform into an elephant “that can swing its trunk and spray water.” Get more details on the experience here and head below for the rest of Friday’s best console game deals.
***Nintendo officially unveils new all-pink pastel Joy-Con
Nintendo Switch game deals
- MLB The Show 24 pre-order from $60
- Sonic Superstars $20 (Reg. $60)
- Red Dead Redemption $35 (Reg. $50)
- Splatoon 3 $41 (Reg. $59)
- Splatoon 3 + Expansion Pass $65 (Reg. $85)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $39 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Snap $39 (Reg. $60)
- Captain Toad Treasure Tracker $27 (Reg. $40)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $41 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC $17 (Reg. $25)
- Sonic Frontiers $23 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $35 (Reg. $50)
- Among Us $3 (Reg. $5)
- Silent Hope $40 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition $8 (Reg. $20)
- Kirby’s Dream Buffet $10 (Reg. $15)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue $39 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game $10 (Reg. $20)
- Super Bomberman R 2 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Laytons Mystery Journey $23 (Reg. $37)
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Anniversary $31.50 (Reg. $35)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $24 (Reg. $80)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $42 (Reg. $60)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged $30 (Reg. $50)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30)
- New Pokémon Snap $30 (Reg. $60)
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition eShop $8 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- And even more…
Hands-on with Nintendo’s Switch OLED Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Rise of the Ronin pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- It Takes Two PSN $12 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Superstars $20 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Lunar New Year Sale up to 67% off
- Digital PlayStation Under $15 game sale
- Immortals of Aveum $30 (Reg. $40)
- Dead Space $30 (Reg. $70)
- WWE 2K24 pre-order now live at $70
- Xbox and PlayStation 5
- Persona 5 Tactica $30 (Reg. $60)
- Save $25 on purchases of $250 at Amazon
- DualSense controllers, drives, games, Xbox gear, and more
- Visions of Mana pre-order $60
- Lies of P on PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Also on Xbox Series X
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more
Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more
NEW DualSense PlayStation 5 V2 controller could be on the way
NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500
NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!