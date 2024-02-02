Add 3 HomeKit smart outlets to your outdoor space with this meross plug at $25 (25% off)

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its triple-outlet HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug for $24.99 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $33, this is nearly 25% off and the lowest price we can find. It is also just a few bucks above the sale price we tracked on the 2-outlet model recently. A notable chance to bring some affordable HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant plugs to your outdoor space, this model has three individually-addressable outlets to control patio lighting and more with your voice or smartphone – the model without HomeKit is selling for $16 Prime shipped. It also supports timers and scheduling options to for simple automation as well as an IP44 weatherproof housing to protect it from the elements. Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, for folks who don’t need the HomeKit or Siri support, the meross Alexa and Google Assistant model can save you some cash. This one delivers on much of the same feature set otherwise and comes in at nearly $10 less on Amazon right now when you clip the on-page coupon.

There are plenty more smart home deals on tap this week in our curated hub. Alongside this ongoing offer on Govee’s smart Glide Hexa Pro Light Panel set at $90 off, we are also tracking a big-time offer on Eve Outdoor Cam brings HomeKit Secure Video as well as a new all-time low on Eve Motion – a HomeKit and Matter sensor that is now seeing a solid 20% off via the official Amazon storefront. Everything else is waiting for you right here.

Triple-outlet meross HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug features:

3 Independent Outlets Design: Equipped with 3 individually controlled sockets. 3 outlets WORK INDEPENDENTLY of one another. Powered by Mediatek IoT chipset, meross outdoor smart outlet has longer Wi-Fi connection range and lower offline rate. Please also make sure connect your Phone to 2.4GHz home Wi-Fi while setting up the outdoor Wi-Fi plug.

Ideal for Outdoor Use: IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets cover which help prevent rain from getting in. Outdoor smart plug is made for Garden, Backyard, Christmas tree, Kitchen, Landscape lighting, Bathroom, Porch, Balcony, Garage, Basement, Patio or Electric grill, Sprinkler, Lamps and other outdoor or indoor-use electric appliances, etc. DO NOT USE IT FOR PUMP and EXTREME CONDITION

