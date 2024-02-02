Add 3 HomeKit smart outlets to your outdoor space with this meross plug at $25 (25% off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmart HomeMeross
25% off $25

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its triple-outlet HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug for $24.99 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $33, this is nearly 25% off and the lowest price we can find. It is also just a few bucks above the sale price we tracked on the 2-outlet model recently. A notable chance to bring some affordable HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant plugs to your outdoor space, this model has three individually-addressable outlets to control patio lighting and more with your voice or smartphone – the model without HomeKit is selling for $16 Prime shipped. It also supports timers and scheduling options to for simple automation as well as an IP44 weatherproof housing to protect it from the elements. Head below for more details. 

As we mentioned above, for folks who don’t need the HomeKit or Siri support, the meross Alexa and Google Assistant model can save you some cash. This one delivers on much of the same feature set otherwise and comes in at nearly $10 less on Amazon right now when you clip the on-page coupon

There are plenty more smart home deals on tap this week in our curated hub. Alongside this ongoing offer on Govee’s smart Glide Hexa Pro Light Panel set at $90 off, we are also tracking a big-time offer on Eve Outdoor Cam brings HomeKit Secure Video as well as a new all-time low on Eve Motion – a HomeKit and Matter sensor that is now seeing a solid 20% off via the official Amazon storefront. Everything else is waiting for you right here

Triple-outlet meross HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug features:

  • 3 Independent Outlets Design: Equipped with 3 individually controlled sockets. 3 outlets WORK INDEPENDENTLY of one another. Powered by Mediatek IoT chipset, meross outdoor smart outlet has longer Wi-Fi connection range and lower offline rate. Please also make sure connect your Phone to 2.4GHz home Wi-Fi while setting up the outdoor Wi-Fi plug.
  • Ideal for Outdoor Use: IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets cover which help prevent rain from getting in. Outdoor smart plug is made for Garden, Backyard, Christmas tree, Kitchen, Landscape lighting, Bathroom, Porch, Balcony, Garage, Basement, Patio or Electric grill, Sprinkler, Lamps and other outdoor or indoor-use electric appliances, etc. DO NOT USE IT FOR PUMP and EXTREME CONDITION

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Meross

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Auto-Vox’s Solar1 Pro wireless backup cam with mo...
Buy you and your special someone a Juiced e-bike with t...
Casely 30% off sitewide sale – or 50% off orders of $...
Hover-1’s Journey 2.0 Max foldable e-scooter offe...
Linkind Matter Edison-style smart bulbs from $12.50 eac...
Moment’s Everything Tech Tote and MacBook backpac...
Sonos Arc lands at all-time lows of $719 ahead of the S...
Android game and app deals: Exploding Kittens, Tempest,...
Load more...
Show More Comments