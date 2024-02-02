Razer’s white PS5 Quick Charging Stand for DualSense gamepads now at $25 (Reg. $40)

As part of its ongoing game sale, Woot is now offering the Razer Quick Charging Stand for PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers in white down at $24.99 with free Prime shipping. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $40, this is a 38% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Over on Amazon, the white model is still fetching the full $40 while the other colorways are starting at $37 and have never dropped below $27. Delivering one of the more elegant controller chargers out there, the Razer models are designed to match the official DualSense gamepads perfectly with the ability power them up completely in “under 3 hours.” The curved design is made to cradle your PS5 controller as well as provide one-hared navigation – “you can comfortably use the controller to navigate through the PS5 menus even while it’s docked on the charging stand.” Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More details below.

While not quite as high-end an option, something like this dual NexiGo PS5 Controller Charger will not only save you some cash, but also provide the ability to power a pair of gamepads at once. It sells for $17 Prime shipped on Amazon and comes with a bonus set of thumb grips.

You can catch up on all of the major reveals and gameplay footage from this week’s State of Play showcase right here, including a lengthy look at Death Stranding 2, hints at Kojima’s upcoming action espionage title, Silent Hill 2, Rise of the Ronin, Sonic x Shadow, and more. Then go scope out the upcoming February PlayStation Plus FREE games while you’re at it.

Razer Quick Charging Stand features:

Quick Charge: Fully charges a PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller in under 3 hours and designed with overcharge protection to prevent overheating and short circuiting

Curved Cradle Design: Easily mount your controller and never worry about the charging stand falling over thanks to a design and stable build that perfectly seats the PS5 DualSense wireless controller

Matches PS5 DualSense Wireless Controllers: To perfectly suit your setup, this charging stand shares the same striking colors as the galaxy inspired DualSense wireless controllers

One-Handed Navigation: Ergonomically engineered so you can comfortably use the controller to navigate through the PS5 menus even while it’s docked on the charging stand

