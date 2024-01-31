February PlayStation Plus FREE games: Steelrising, Rollerdrome, Foamstars, more

Just ahead of this evening’s State of Play game showcase, Sony has now taken to its official PlayStation Blog to unveil the February PS Plus free games. Last month’s freebies, Plague Tale Requiem, Evil West, and more, are about to be gone forever in favor of three new titles on deck for PlayStation 4 and 5 next month. Hit the jump for all of the details on the February PS Plus free games.

February PlayStation Plus FREE games

With the announcement of next month’s titles, the January freebies are now on the clock. You have until February 5, 2024 to claim the last month’s titles before they are gone for good. All of the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games will remain a part of your library providing your PS Plus membership is active.

The February PS Plus free games will go live on February 6 and stick around until March 4, 2024. You can take a closer look at each of them below:

Steelrising FREE (Reg. $50)

(Reg. $50) Rollerdrome FREE (Reg. $30)

(Reg. $30) Foamstars FREE Foamstars – a new 4v4 online party shooter – will be making its PlayStation debut as part of the February freebies



Next month’s games will also be joined by a bonus Fall Guys Icons Pack, exclusive to PlayStation Plus members. Players can deck out their Bean in “Aloy, Ratchet & Clank costumes and debut some additional cosmetics while competing!“ You’ll be able to download this pack in addition to the games on the PlayStation Store. It includes the following:

Ratchet (Whole Costume)

Clank (Whole Costume)

Aloy (Whole Costume)

Groovitron (Emote)

Clank’s Laugh (Emote)

Lombax (Pattern)

Clank (Pattern)

Seeker (Pattern)

Ratchet (Colour)

Clank (Colour)

Ratchet (Nameplate)

Clank (Nameplate)

Horizon (Nameplate)

Aloy (Faceplate)

Ratchet (Faceplate)

Clank (Faceplate)

Seeker (Nickname)

