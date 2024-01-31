PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, Death Stranding 2, Rise of the Ronin, Sonic x Shadow, more

On Monday, Sony announced the first State of the Play of the year, and we are just minutes away now. After getting a good look at some upcoming Xbox titles last week, it’s now time for PlayStation to step into the spotlight with what will be quite a lengthy showcase highlighting some of the upcoming titles to grace the platform this year and beyond. There are over 15 titles on the slate today, and you can follow along with this afternoon’s State of the Play showcase down below.

First PlayStation State of Play game showcase of 2024

Sony took to the official PlayStation Blog on Monday to announce today’s show, which is expected to run for about 40 minutes. Of the 15 games on display here today, we know Team Ninja’s Rise of the Ronin and the upcoming action-adventure game developed by Shift Up, Stellar Blade, are confirmed to make an appearance. Sony also said “guest appearances from some of the most talented minds in gaming” alongside a new look at other upcoming PS5 and PSVR2 titles can be expected.

But beyond that, we will have to wait for the show to kick off – please show us more of Metal Gear Solid Delta Sony…Final Fantasy VII remake? Perhaps a Ghost of Tsushima 2 tease?

It all starts today January 31, 2024 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET, and you can follow along below:

The first State of Play of 2024 will be over 40 minutes long, and feature guest appearances from some of the most talented minds in gaming. Among many other updates, we’ll feature extended looks at Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin, two great games coming to PS5 this year. And we’ll give you a new look at other titles coming to PS5 and PS VR2 in 2024 and beyond.

Helldivers II

Releases February 8, 2024

The fight for Super Earth begins soon Helldivers. It’s not too late to sign up. Help us take down the alien threat and replace it with that sweet Democracy.

StellarBlade

Releases April 26, 2024

Reclaim Earth For Humankind. Save humanity from extinction in this electrifying story-driven action adventure.

Sonic x Shadow Generations

Coming Autumn 2024

Shadow the Hedgehog is back and teaming up with Classic and Modern Sonic in Sonic X Shadow Generations, an all-new collection featuring two unique experiences! Play as Shadow the Hedgehog in a brand-new story campaign, and tackle iconic 2D and 3D stages as Classic and Modern Sonic in a newly remastered version of Sonic Generations. Sonic X Shadow Generations is coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles in Autumn 2024!

Dave the Diver

Dave the Diver comes to PlayStation with Godzilla in May

Silent Hill: The Short Message – Launch Trailer | PS5 Games

Following messages from her friend Maya, Anita finds herself at a crumbling apartment block, infamous for rumors of suicides. Drawn inside, Anita soon finds her sense of reality shattered as she encounters bizarre, otherworldly spaces, haunted by a twisted monster. Maya’s message was clear — “”can’t leave til you find it”” — but what is it that Anita is really looking for? An all-new, modern Silent Hill experience, powered by the latest in game technology, now available free to play exclusively on PlayStation® 5.

Silent Hill 2

Take a look at new gameplay footage in this trailer, including what to expect from the improved and modernized combat. Having received a letter from his deceased wife, James heads to where they shared so many memories, in the hope of seeing her one more time: Silent Hill. There, by the lake, he finds a woman eerily similar to her… “My name… is Maria,” the woman smiles. Her face, her voice… She’s just like her. Experience a master-class in psychological survival horror―lauded as the best in the series―on the latest hardware with chilling visuals and visceral sounds.

Judas

Ghost Story Games’ upcoming narrative first-person shooter from the creator of BioShock. Will you fix what you broke? Or leave it all to burn. Wishlist now on PlayStation 5

Metro Awakening – Reveal Trailer | PS VR2 Games

Vertigo Games brings the post-apocalyptic world of Metro to PS VR2 in 2024! Metro Awakening is a story-driven first person adventure built exclusively for VR that blends atmospheric exploration, stealth and combat. Powered by the immersive features of PlayStation 5, PS VR2 and Dual Sense, Metro Awakening offers you the most immersive METRO experience yet. The survivors of nuclear Armageddon cling to existence in the buried subways of the Moscow Metro – civilization’s last refuge and tomb, where ghosts and spirits haunt the living in this man-made purgatory. You are Serdar, a doctor and a rationalist, braving the darkness, crippling radiation and deadly threats of the Metro in the search for your wife and the medication she so desperately needs. As your courage and sanity are pushed to the limit you must learn to walk the line between life and death, the spirit and the material world, and awaken the being you will become…

Dragon’s Dogma 2 – Action Trailer | PS5 Games

Rise of the Ronin – Gameplay Overview | PS5 Games

Team Ninja Game Director – Fumihiko Yasuda dives into exclusive Rise of the Ronin gameplay, captured on PS5. Available March 22, 2024 only on PS5! Pre-Order Now!

Until Dawn – Announce Trailer | PS5 & PC Games

Rebuilt and enhanced for PS5 consoles and PC – Until Dawn invites you to relive the nightmare, and immerse yourself in a gripping slasher horror where every decision can make the difference between life and death. Coming to PS5 and PC in 2024.

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

It is set for release in 2025

Embark on an inspiring mission of human connection beyond the UCA. Sam—with companions by his side—sets out on a new journey to save humanity from extinction. Join them as they traverse a world beset by otherworldly enemies, obstacles and a haunting question: should we have connected? Step by step, legendary game creator Hideo Kojima changes the world once again.

Physint – Hideo Kojima returns to the action-espionage genre | PlayStation

Hideo Kojima returns to the action-espionage genre with PHYSINT, a new project coming to PlayStation. Enjoy this short message from Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst, and founder of Kojima Productions Hideo

