Crucial’s latest X10 1TB Pro Portable SSD runs at up to 2,100MB/s and is now down at $103

Crucial X9 Pro and X10 Pro portable SSDs

Update: This deal has now dropped even lower to $102.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon.

Amazon is now offering the Crucial X10 1TB Pro Portable Solid-State Drive for $107.99 shipped. This model launched last summer at $130 and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon, having only once gone for any less than $108. This model delivers pro-grade specs, coming in at double the speed of a Samsung T7 Shield for $8 more and a touch faster than the latest Samsung T9 that is currently on sale for $110 (full launch details here). You’re looking at up to 2,100MB/s speeds with USB 3.2 support and USB-C connectivity. An anodized aluminum shell is in place alongside a rubberized soft-touch base and an integrated lanyard hole as well. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more details. 

If you can make do with a 1,050MB/s model, the latest Crucial X9 1TB Portable SSD is selling on Amazon for $75 shipped to save you $33 over the deal featured above. This model might not be able to reach the speeds of the X10 Pro variant, but it still makes for a notable portable solid-state solution for more casual users. 

For folks that would just prefer to go with a Samsung solution, the aforementioned T9 offer is a solid bet. This model is the latest in the brand’s lineup of speed-focused storage options, delivering up to 2,000MB/s transfers and USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support. Scope out the deal right here and get even more details in our hands-on review

Crucial X10 Pro Portable Solid-State Drive features:

With read and write speeds up to 2,100/2,000MB/s, the Crucial X10 Pro Portable SSD is powerful enough for editing directly from the drive. The X10 Pro offers plug-and-play compatibility with Windows, Mac, Android, iPad, PC, Linux, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles via an included USB-C cable. USB-C to USB-A adapter available separately for USB-A devices. With IP55 water and dust resistance and drop-proof durability up to 7.5 feet/2 meters, your X10 Pro Portable SSD is durable enough to travel anywhere you shoot, work or roam.

