Amazon’s All-new sweat-resistant Echo Buds with Alexa drop down to $40, more up to 38% off

Alongside the rest of its Valentine’s Day deals, Amazon is now offering its All-new Echo Buds down at $39.99 shipped in black or white. Regularly $50, this is a straight 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we did see them go for $5 less over the holidays last year, today’s offer is still a notable one that delivers Amazon’s latest Alexa-ready wireless earbuds to your workout routine or daily listening setup. The All-new Echo Buds certainly aren’t the most high-end option, but they are among some of the more affordable out there with a sweat-resistant workout-ready design and the ability to leverage Alexa voice commands to “cue music, play podcasts, listen to Audible, make calls, set reminders, and more.” You’ll also land 20-hour battery life via the included charging case, plus 15-minute quick charge action for an additional 2 hours. Hit up our launch coverage for a complete breakdown and check out the rest of the Echo Bud deals below.

More Valentine’s Day Echo Bud deals:

Echo Buds 2nd Gen $75 (Reg. $120) With ANC and wired charging

(Reg. $120) Echo Buds 2nd Gen $95 (Reg. $140) With ANC and wireless charging

(Reg. $140)

You can browse through the rest of Amazon’s Valentine’s Day deals right here for offers on Fire TV displays, Alexa speakers, smart home gear, and more. We also just recently featured the Fire TV streaming stick deals with the latest 4K Max variant back at holiday pricing alongside other models in the lineup. All of the details on those offers are waiting in our previous deal coverage.

All-new 2023 Echo Buds features:

Hear it loud and clear with 12mm drivers delivering crisp audio, balanced bass, and full sound. Be heard with 2 microphones and a voice detection accelerometer for crystal clear communication. Never pause with up to 5 hours of music playback (6 hours without wake word on), up to 20 total hours with the charging case, and up to 2 hours with a 15-minute quick charge. Connect to two devices at the same time and automatically move between devices with multipoint pairing. Move from a video call on your laptop to music on your phone without skipping a beat.

