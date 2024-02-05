Android game and app deals: To the Moon, Rotaeno, Bury me my Love, and more

Monday’s Android game and app deals are now ready for the taking courtesy of Google Play. Be sure to check out today’s deal on the Google Pixel 8 Pro, but for now it’s all about the apps. As for the Google Play offers, this afternoon’s highlights include titles like To the Moon, Rotaeno, Bury me my Love, Heck Deck, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Rest icon pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Color gloss icon pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Shimu icon pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Domka icon pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Kaorin icon pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Annabelle ui icon pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Black Army Sapphire Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- To the Moon $3 (Reg. $5)
- Rotaeno $2 (Reg. $3)
- Bury me, my Love $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Gemini $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Heck Deck $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Spitkiss $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- WiFi Analyzer Pro – WiFi Test $1 (Reg. $2)
More Android app deals still live:
- Hexanet White – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Orange – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Exploding Kittens $1 (Reg. $2)
- Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom $3 (Reg. $5)
- Majesty－The Northern Expansion $3 (Reg. $5)
- The Tiny Bang Story: Premium $3 (Reg. $5)
- Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium $7 (Reg. $14)
- The Enchanted Kingdom Premium $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Montezuma 2: Premium $3 (Reg. $5)
- BE-A Walker $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- King of Dragon Pass: Text RPG $5 (Reg. $10)
- Plancon: Space Conflict $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- G30 – A Memory Maze $1 (Reg. $4)
- Turn It On! $1 (Reg. $2)
To the Moon features:
Dr. Rosalene and Dr. Watts have peculiar jobs: They give people another chance to live, all the way from the very beginning… but only in their patients’ heads. Due to the severity of the operation, the new life becomes the last thing the patients remember before drawing their last breath. Thus, the operation is only done to people on their deathbeds, to fulfill what they wish they had done with their lives, but didn’t. This particular story follows their attempt to fulfill the dream of an elderly man, Johnny. With each step back in time, a new fragment of Johnny’s past is revealed. As the two doctors piece together the puzzled events that spanned a life time, they seek to find out just why the frail old man chose his dying wish to be what it is.
