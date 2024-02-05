Google Pixel 8 Pro starts from $799 with $200 discounts on new Tensor G3-backed features

The dust has settled on the new Galaxy S24 lineup, and now a discount on the Google Pixel 8 Pro is arriving right on schedule. If you’re not sold by Samsung’s latest, Google’s newest smartphone is dropping to $799 shipped as its first discount since Galaxy Unpacked last month. This unlocked 128GB smartphone usually sells for $999 and is now seeing a $200 price cut down to match the all-time low. This is the same holiday pricing we saw through Black Friday, too. The $200 in savings also extends over to two higher storage capacities, as well. We walked away impressed in our hands-on review, and further detail the experience below the fold.

Google’s new Pixel 8 Pro just launched back in October and is now finally seeing a chance to save without having to trade-in a device. It comes powered by the Tensor G3 chip, which enables all of the company’s AI tech this time around leveraged by the photo and video editor. There’s a refreshed 6.7-inch panel that’s seeing enough upgrades to get a new Super Actua display naming scheme, with four sensors packed into its rear camera module to round out the handset.

There’s also the smaller companion in Google’s latest smartphone lineup, which also happens to be on sale right now. It’s dropping to lower than ever before, too. The Google Pixel 8 now comes paired with a $159 discount down to its new $540 all-time low. There’s the same Tensor G3 chip and subsequent AI features onboard, just packed into a more compact handset design.

Google Pixel 8 Pro features:

Meet Pixel 8 Pro, the all-pro phone engineered by Google. It’s sleek, sophisticated, powerful, and secure. And with Google AI, you can do more, even faster. The triple camera system includes a dedicated 5x telephoto lens, improved autofocus, and full-resolution photography with Pro controls. And the all-day battery charges faster than ever.

