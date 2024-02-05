KRK’s GoAux studio speakers are great at-home and on-the-go down at $219 ($130 off)

Amazon is now offering the KRK GoAux 3.3-inch Portable Monitors for $219 shipped. Regularly $349, this is $37% or $130 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is the best price we have ever tracked outside of two-day offer way back in summer 2023 when they hit $199. KRK has been among my personal-favorite speaker makers for many years and the latest GoAux on sale here today makes bringing a pair of the brand’s monitors home a much less pricey endeavor than most of the larger or pro-grade variants out there. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and down below for more.

The KRK GoAux 3.3-inch Portable Monitors are aimed at bringing that beloved KRK sound to a desktop or mobile workstation near you at an affordable rate, and that’s even more the case with today’s deal price. They deliver automatic room correction tech for optimal fidelity as well as RCA and Bluetooth connectivity options alongside 1/8-inch auxiliary input. These speakers also ship with a travel-ready soft case for on-the-go recording sessions, and you can get even more details right here.

An even newer lineup of speakers that left me more than impressed was the 2023 range of PreSonus Eris monitors. Spanning three different product families, from smaller desktop speakers right up to pro-grade studio monitors, there’s something for just about anyone here starting at $100, and every set I tested out hit above their pay-grade. They landed in our Favorite Things roundup for a reason and you can get a detailed rundown of each right here.

KRK GoAux 3.3-inch Portable Monitors feature:

Perfect for traveling musicians and engineers, they deliver renowned KRK sound quality in a mobile-friendly size

Travel-ready soft case for on-the-go recording sessions

Packed with everything you need for professional quality setup

Automatic Room Correction for optimal fidelity anywhere

Along with the 1/8” Aux and RCA stereo inputs, you can connect wirelessly to your smartphone, computer, or other Bluetooth-capable audio devices

