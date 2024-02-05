Samsung’s new 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Monitor falls to $1,800 (Save $700), more

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor for $1,799.99 shipped. This is down from its usual $2,500 price tag and marking a new all-time low at $700 off. It’s still one of the first chances to save, but beats the previous Black Friday pricing by an extra $200. We broke down what the big deal was on this massive monitor back when it launched last fall. You can get a closer look below the fold, while also locking in a discount on the 49-inch counterpart.

Samsung’s new 57-inch monitor upgrades your gaming rig with a 4K panel and 1000R curved design. It effectively is like having a pair of UHD displays on your desktop, just combined into a curved form-factor. The display packs more than just raw pixels, with a 240Hz refresh rate also being paired with 1ms response times. It has a mini-LED panel, as well as 1,000 nits of brightness, too. Samsung packs in both HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.1 alongside a USB hub to complete the package.

Alongside the 57-inch monitor, you’ll also be able to score one of the best prices to date on Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor. Amazon is now marking the new release down to $1,299.99, delivering $900 in savings from the usual $2,200 going rate. If you want to cut to the chase on if this monitor is worth the cash, our hands-on feature is worth a look. Otherwise, Samsung’s new Odyssey OLED G9 monitor arrives with a massive 49-inch curved panel that boasts plenty of other impressive specs to live up to its title of world’s first 49-inch OLED monitor. It’s more than just about size this time around, with the gaming display also sporting a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response times.

Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Monitor features:

Elevate your game with the world’s first Dual UHD Monitor – Samsung’s 57″ Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor. Features 57″ screen size, 1000R curve with Quantum Matrix Technology powered by Quantum Mini LEDs for astounding levels of visual accuracy and unparalleled definition. 240Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms response time and FreeSync ™ Premium Pro, for stutter-free, hyper-fast action with all new DisplayPort 2.1. DisplayHDR 1000 with 1,000 nit peak brightness and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio for enhanced color expression and depth.

