Journey Valentine’s Day sale 20% off: 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe stand, Apple Find My gear, more

Journey has now launched its 2024 Valentine’s Day sale, loaded with MagSafe chargers, its latest Apple Find My gear, and more. While you will see the Journey Valentine’s Day sale being promoted on this page with a limited selection of discounted gear, you can save the same 20% on just about everything it offers right now anyway. The brand has had a number of new releases over the last couple months, headlined by its most powerful 15W MagSafe charging station yet and a range of Apple Find My-equipped wallets and item trackers, all of which are now on sale and back in-stock at the time of writing. Head below for a closer look and more details.

Journey 2024 Valentine’s Day sale

One standout from the sale event is Journey’s new TRIO ULTRA 15W MagSafe stand with Apple Watch Fast Charging. This model debuted back in mid-December, but has been mostly out of stock for the last month or more now. However, the new Journey charging station is now once again available for purchase down at $135.99 shipped when you apply code SAVE20 at checkout. Regularly $170, this is $34 off the going rate and matching the lowest price we have tracked yet. While you will find the previous-generation version on sale as well for $87.99 shipped using the code above, this one doesn’t support the faster charging output.

The newer TRIO ULTRA MagSafe stand, as the name suggests, provides “officially-certified” charging pads for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. It supports 15W fast charging for iPhone, a weighted base for “single-handed” operation, and a MagSafe charging pad for iPhone you can adjust the angle on by up to 55 degrees. Get a closer look in our launch coverage right here.

As mentioned above, you can either use code SAVE20 or MYVALENTINE at checkout to knock 20% off your order sitewide. That includes the brand’s wireless MagSafe charging desk pads and all of the new LOC8 Apple Find My gear as well. Here’s more details on its new tracker-equipped products as well as our hands-on review of the ALTI charging desk mat and MacBook sleeve.

Journey TRIO ULTRA 15W MagSafe stand features:

Simultaneously charges iPhone, AirPods/Pro, Apple Watch

Works with iPhone 15/14/13/12 series, Apple Watch Series 1-9, SE, Ultra 1/2, AirPods(Wireless charging models)

Supports 15W Fast Charging for iPhone

Supports Fast charging for Apple Watch and AirPods

Certified under Made for MagSafe and MFi.

Vertical build consumes less desk space

Swivel your phone screen angle up to 55 degrees

Securely grips your phone with extra strong magnets

Weighted base suits single-hand operation

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!