Journey intros new waterproof Apple Find My wallet card tracker at just $20

Following the release of its trackable MagSafe wallet and passport holder, Journey is now introducing its new LOC8 Apple Find My wallet card. The new LOC8 Finder Card enters with a form-factor roughly the size of a credit card and support for Apple’s Find My network to help ensure you never misplace your wallet (or anything else you might slide it into) again. Now available for purchase, you can score 20% off right now using the ongoing sitewide promo code, HOLIDAY20, and be sure to head below for more details.

New Journey LOC8 Apple Find My wallet card

We just recently featured the brand’s new Apple Find My-equipped MagSafe wallet and passport holder, but Journey has now expanded its LOC8 accessory lineup with the introduction of its Finder Card.

Featuring a flat matte black design, complete with Journey logo lettering along the bottom, the Finder Card is roughly the size of your typical credit card. Alongside the water-resistant design, it also features a built-in speaker to deliver audible chirps to help zero-in on your misplaced wallet alongside connectivity with Apple’s Find My device network.

You can activate the LOC8 Card’s ringtone from your phone anywhere within 20 meters of your card, and then leverage the Find My app’s map when you are out of the 20-meter Bluetooth range.

Slot into your wallet, purses, luggage, and more. Pair with Apple’s Find my App in a few simple steps. Track your item by playing a ringtone from your iPhone (when near), or via your Find My map (when far).

Here’s a quick look at the feature set:

The LOC8 Card is credit card-sized

Up to 20 metres Bluetooth range

Works with Apple’s Find My App

A tracker ring tone, featuring a volume up to 80 decibels

Two-year battery life

Waterproof and dustproof

One thing you might have noticed, and perhaps the major differentiating feature from that of the KeySmart Apple Find My card we featured recently, is the battery life. The Journey LOC8 Apple Find My wallet card has a two-battery life and you can’t recharge it. The KeySmart model on the other hand supports wireless Qi charging. However, the KeySmart model is also nearly double the price with today’s discount on the Journey model.

The LOC8 Apple Find My wallet card carries a regular price of $24.99, but you can bring that down to $19.99 using code HOLIDAY20 at checkout right now.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!