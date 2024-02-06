Anker’s portable Solar 1080p projector runs 5,000 apps on a 120-inch screen at $250

The official Anker Amazon storefront is offering its Nebula Solar Portable 1080p Projector for $249.99 shipped. Down from a $460 price tag, it started at a much higher $500 MSRP at the start of 2023, with repeating discounts slowly bringing costs lower and lower through the months until hitting a $300 low during Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 46% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $150 and landing as a new all-time low.

Experience up to 120 inches of 1080p entertainment with this portable projector. With HDR10 and 400 lumens, everything you watch and play will be packed full of rich detail and color. Its dual 3W speakers, working in combination with Dolby Digital+, will “let you hear every last whisper with perfect clarity.” It comes equipped with a built-in rechargeable battery that offers up to 3 hours of wireless projections on a single charge, with no tangling wires needed. It even comes with over 5,000 pre-installed apps through Android TV 9, including favorites like YouTube, Hulu, Netflix, and more.

Amazon is also offering the latest generation Samsung Freestyle 2023 Smart Portable Projector for $598, down from $798. You’ll get up to 120 inches of a 1080p picture with auto leveling, auto focus, and auto keystone technology making set up quick and easy no matter where you journey, and it has a 3-hour battery life that can be recharged via its USB-C port. The big difference between this model and its predecessor is the inclusion of the company’s built-in Gaming Hub for directly accessing Xbox Game Pass, NVIDIA GeForce, and Amazon Luna, as well as Netflix, Hulu, and HBO – all without needing an extra streamer.

And if you plan to take your projector outside the home for your movie nights in the warmer months, its always a safe bet to bring along a power station. A few brands are currently having home backup sales giving you the perfect opportunity to secure one at some of the lowest prices we’ve seen. Jackery’s sale is taking up to $1,800 off a selection of the company’s devices through February 6. There’s also EcoFlow’s ongoing sale for disaster preparedness that is taking up to 50% off three specific power station models, as well as complimentary equipment. This sale will continue until February 8 with a scheduled 24-hour flash sale on the final day that will increase savings to their absolute maximum rates by bundling certain items together. Or you can check out Anker’s sale that is seeing up to 42% off discounts on a variety of items.

