Anker’s SOLIX C1000 power station includes 200W solar panel for $899 low, more from $56

The official Anker Amazon storefront is offering its SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station with a 200W solar panel for $899 shipped. Down from a $1,548 price tag, this particular bundle package only saw three discounts in 2023 since the power station’s release back in September, with each of them coming in once a month to bring costs down to the lowest price we have tracked. This trend followed into the new year, with a similar discount occurring in the first weeks of last month and today’s deal coming in to repeat things as a 42% markdown off the going rate. You’ll be getting $649 off your total order, returning the price to the all-time low.

Featuring a compact design that is “15% smaller than the industry average,” this power station offers you a 1,056Wh capacity and a max power output of 2,400W, which also comes surge-protected. It can be fully charged via a wall outlet in up to 58 minutes and can recharge in up to 1.8 hours with a 600W solar input. Through the Anker app, you’ll be able to get real-time status updates, view your battery level, and set AC charging speeds. It also boasts 11 different ports: one carport, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and six AC outlets.

More Anker power stations seeing discounts:

Anker power station bundles seeing discounts:

Anker accessories seeing discounts:

There are also a few ongoing home backup sales happening across popular brands of power stations, like Jackery’s sale that is taking up to $1,800 off a selection of the company’s power stations, solar panels, expansion batteries, combo kits, and add-on accessories through February 6. Be sure to also check out EcoFlow’s ongoing sale for disaster preparedness that is taking up to 50% off three specific power station models, as well as complimentary solar panels, extra batteries, and even a dual fuel generator. This sale will continue until February 8 with a scheduled 24-hour flash sale on the final day that will increase savings to their absolute maximum rates by bundling certain items together.

Anker SOLIX C1000 portable power station features:

  • 80% UltraFast Recharging in 43 Minutes: Be ready for adventure in 43 minutes (100% in 58 minutes) with Anker SOLIX C1000. Just use an AC input and turn on UltraFast recharging.
  • 10-Year Lifespan, 3,000 Battery Cycles: Anker SOLIX C1000 is built to last with over 3,000 battery cycles. So power up, day after day, for 10 years.
  • More Ports and Power for 99% of Appliances: SurgePad technology delivers 2400W. That’s enough to power 99% of appliances. And with 11 ports, you can power your devices all at once.
  • Up to 600W Fast Solar Recharging: Wherever you are, recharge to 100% in 1.8 hours with a 600W solar input. You also help the planet and recharge sustainably.
  • Set Charging Speeds via Smart App: The Anker app puts power in your hands. Customize charging speed to your situation and get real-time stats.
  • 15% Smaller Outdoor Design: Anker SOLIX C1000 is more portable and 15% smaller than other 1kWh portable power stations. It’s easy to take on the road for your next trip.
  • What’s In the Box: Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station, solar charging cable, AC charging cable, car charging cable, user manual.

