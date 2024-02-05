Anker’s SOLIX C1000 power station includes 200W solar panel for $899 low, more from $56

The official Anker Amazon storefront is offering its SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station with a 200W solar panel for $899 shipped. Down from a $1,548 price tag, this particular bundle package only saw three discounts in 2023 since the power station’s release back in September, with each of them coming in once a month to bring costs down to the lowest price we have tracked. This trend followed into the new year, with a similar discount occurring in the first weeks of last month and today’s deal coming in to repeat things as a 42% markdown off the going rate. You’ll be getting $649 off your total order, returning the price to the all-time low.
Featuring a compact design that is “15% smaller than the industry average,” this power station offers you a 1,056Wh capacity and a max power output of 2,400W, which also comes surge-protected. It can be fully charged via a wall outlet in up to 58 minutes and can recharge in up to 1.8 hours with a 600W solar input. Through the Anker app, you’ll be able to get real-time status updates, view your battery level, and set AC charging speeds. It also boasts 11 different ports: one carport, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and six AC outlets.
More Anker power stations seeing discounts:
- 521 Powerhouse, 256Wh capacity: $180 (Reg. $220)
- 535 Powerhouse, 512Wh capacity: $350 (Reg. $500)
- SOLIX C1000, 1,056Wh capacity: $649 (Reg. $1,000)
- SOLIX F1200, 1,229Wh capacity: $749 (Reg. $1,400)
- SOLIX F2000, 2,048Wh capacity: $1,399 (Reg. $2,000)
- SOLIX F3800, 3,840Wh capacity: $3,599 (Reg. $4,000)
Anker power station bundles seeing discounts:
- SOLIX F1200 with 100W solar panel: $1,000 (Reg. $1,600)
- SOLIX C1000 with BP1000 Expansion Battery: $1,198 (Reg. $1,798)
- SOLIX F1200 with three 200W solar panels: $2,069 (Reg. $2,747)
- SOLIX F2000 with 760 Expansion Battery and three 200W solar panels: $3,399 (Reg. $4,600)
- SOLIX F3800 with BP3800 Expansion Battery: $4,799 (Reg. $6,498)
Anker accessories seeing discounts:
- Solix PS30 30W Solar Panel: $56 (Reg. $80)
- 100W Solar Panel: $230 (Reg. $330)
- SOLIX BP1000 Expansion Battery: $599 (Reg. $799)
There are also a few ongoing home backup sales happening across popular brands of power stations, like Jackery’s sale that is taking up to $1,800 off a selection of the company’s power stations, solar panels, expansion batteries, combo kits, and add-on accessories through February 6. Be sure to also check out EcoFlow’s ongoing sale for disaster preparedness that is taking up to 50% off three specific power station models, as well as complimentary solar panels, extra batteries, and even a dual fuel generator. This sale will continue until February 8 with a scheduled 24-hour flash sale on the final day that will increase savings to their absolute maximum rates by bundling certain items together.
Anker SOLIX C1000 portable power station features:
- 80% UltraFast Recharging in 43 Minutes: Be ready for adventure in 43 minutes (100% in 58 minutes) with Anker SOLIX C1000. Just use an AC input and turn on UltraFast recharging.
- 10-Year Lifespan, 3,000 Battery Cycles: Anker SOLIX C1000 is built to last with over 3,000 battery cycles. So power up, day after day, for 10 years.
- More Ports and Power for 99% of Appliances: SurgePad technology delivers 2400W. That’s enough to power 99% of appliances. And with 11 ports, you can power your devices all at once.
- Up to 600W Fast Solar Recharging: Wherever you are, recharge to 100% in 1.8 hours with a 600W solar input. You also help the planet and recharge sustainably.
- Set Charging Speeds via Smart App: The Anker app puts power in your hands. Customize charging speed to your situation and get real-time stats.
- 15% Smaller Outdoor Design: Anker SOLIX C1000 is more portable and 15% smaller than other 1kWh portable power stations. It’s easy to take on the road for your next trip.
- What’s In the Box: Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station, solar charging cable, AC charging cable, car charging cable, user manual.
