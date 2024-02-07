Track your gear with Pebblebee’s magnetic charging Apple Find My card at $22.50 low

We have featured a couple Find My-equipped wallet card trackers around here as of late, like the SmartCard from KeySmart and the Journey LOC8 model, but the Pebblebee Card Gen 2 is now the most affordable rechargeable model of the bunch. Regularly $42 directly from the official site and usually closer to $30 at Amazon, you can now score one down at $22.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is the Gen 2 model that just landed on Amazon at the tail of end of last year and is now at the lowest price we have tracked since. Head below for a closer look at the feature set.

While the Journey LOC8 wallet tracker card is currently selling for a touch less at $20, it is stuck with the roughly 2-year battery life is ships with and can’t be recharged. The KeySmart Apple Find My SmartCard is arguably the most elegant of the bunch with its wireless charging feature, but it sells for $40 shipped at Amazon. That leaves the Pebblebee Card Gen 2 as a sort of mid-tier option that is now at a particularly affordable price.

Pebblebee’s take on the card tracker category features support for the Apple Find My network, and the benefits it comes with, as well as compatibility on Android via the companion app. The IPX6 waterproof tracker delivers 18 months of battery life and, while it doesn’t support wireless charging like the KeySmart variant, does ship with a magnetic charging cable so you can juice it back up when needed.

If you’re looking for some gear with baked in Apple Find My tech, scope out the latest Ember smart Travel Mug 2+, this deal on Apple’s MagSafe leather wallet, and the new Apple Find My MagSafe wallet and passport holder from Journey.

Pebblebee Card Gen 2 features:

Compact and lightweight: The Pebblebee Card Gen 2 is small and lightweight, making it easy to carry in your pocket or bag. It is also waterproof (IPX6), making it ideal for use in any environment.

Wide compatibility: The Pebblebee Card Gen 2 is compatible with a wide range of devices, including iPhone, iPad, Android phones, and tablets. It also works with popular smart home devices, such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

