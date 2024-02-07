Pelican Protector AirTag Holders hit some of the best prices ever: 1 for $4 or 4 for $10

Woot has brought back its particularly deep deals on the Pelican Protector AirTag Holders with singles selling for $3.99 or a 4-pack down at $9.99. Shipping is free for Prime members (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). Regularly $20 each and currently selling for $12 a pop on Amazon, today’s offer is easily the lowest we can find. It also $1 below our previous mention from last month. And at as low as $2.50 for each holder, these are some of the lowest prices you’ll find on anything from a brand as well known as Pelican. Outside of the more pricey Elevation Lab models, the Pelican variants are some of my personal favorite options in the category, and now’s your chance to land some for the AirTags you scored over the holidays or in our latest deal mention. Head below for more details.

The Pelican Protector AirTag Holder, available in both black and gray as part of today’s deal, features a “rugged, lightweight, scratch-resistant, shockproof, and durable” frame to carry your Apple item trackers. They also feature a 2-piece adhesive design with the 3M treatment so you can affix them to belongings or not. Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty.

As we mentioned above, Elevation Lab also lands atop our list of the best AirTag holders out there and it has recently updated its lineup of mounts and holders. Just after the launch of its new safety pin-style mounts for AirTag, it debuted its first magnetic solution, allowing users to easily snap them to metal materials – they are, according to the brand, the “best way to keep AirTag on your car.”

Pelican Protector AirTag Holder features:

Protector Series – This 2-piece adhesive Airtag case is compact and professionally designed to securely hold your Apple AirTags in place; The notches on our Airtag holder sticker mount help amplify the Airtag’s sound when trying to locate your belongings

Premium-Quality Materials – This rugged, lightweight, scratch-resistant, shockproof, and durable Airtag holder is made of a high-quality hard plastic material to hold your Airtag comfortably and to protect your device from bumps, drops, and blemishes

Strong Adhesive – True 3M supreme adhesive allows the strong & secure mount of your Apple AirTags on any hard surface to track your precious belongings; With precise cut-outs, the adhesive air tag holder can seamlessly fit your Apple Airtag

