Apple AirTags are down to just $24 each (Reg. $29), or grab a 4-pack at $79 and save $20

Amazon is now offering Apple AirTag deals for the first time since last year’s holiday shopping season. Right now, just a single one of the item finders will set you back $24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is down from the usual $29 price tag and matches our previous mention to come within $1 of the fall’s best price. A better value, you can also bring four of Apple’s item finders to your luggage, keys, and other gear for less. The AirTag 4-pack sells for $79 on Amazon, down from its usual $99 going rate. This notably drops the price of each individual tracker down to under $20 each – meaning if you were going to buy more than a couple of the single packs, it’s a better idea to just go with the bundle.

If you have an iPhone, Apple AirTags are an essential accessory for bringing some extra peace of mind to your everyday carry. Whether you’re hoping to end the drama of missing keys for good, or just want to secure your luggage while traveling on any upcoming vacations, AirTags provide one of the best tracker experiences out there. Everything comes backed by the company’s U1 chip, which enables a unique precision-finding experience backed by an augmented reality interface.

Then be sure to go check out all of our favorite AirTag cases for ways to secure them to bags and all of your other gear. We’ve got recommendations on luggage tags, keyrings, and tons of other accessories for securing the item finders to just about anything.

AirTag is an easy way to keep track of your stuff. Attach one to your keys, slip another one in your backpack. And just like that, they’re on your radar in the Find My app. AirTag has your back. Play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things, or just ask Siri for help. Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you right to your nearby AirTag (on select iPhone models).

