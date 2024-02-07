TCL’s 85-inch Q7 120Hz Smart Google TV with AirPlay now down at $1,498, more from $498

Alongside ongoing deals on the smaller sizes, Amazon is now offering the 2023 model TCL 85-inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart Google TV for $1,498 shipped. This model launched last summer at $1,900 and now caries a regular price closer to $1,700 at Best Buy and elsewhere. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked in months, having only been beaten out at Amazon when it fell to between $1,400 and $1,470 over the course of a single weekend back in October. While you can score the less premium Q6 85-inch model down at just over $900 right now on sale, the Q7 takes things up a notch with higher-end specs, full array PRO local dimming, and better Freesync Premium Pro action for gaming. Head below for a closer look.

The Q7 on sale here today features an 85-inch 4K display that runs at 120Hz alongside Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10, and Hybrid Log-Gamma. Joining built-in Google Assistant voice command action, it features Apple AirPlay 2, a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, a USB port, Ethernet connectivity, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and more.

If you prefer to look towards the future with a brand new 2024 model purchase later this year, be sure to scope out the details on the new OLED TV lineup from LG, the world’s largest QD mini LED TV from TCL, the world’s first wireless transparent OLED TV instead.

TCL 85-inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart Google TV features:

TCL Q7 Class Smart TVs offers the perfect TV for fast action movies, sports, and next level gaming with QLED Quantum Dot technology and HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ you can enjoy enhanced contrast and vivid colors. TCL’s High Brightness PRO Direct LED Backlight produces up to 1,000 nits peak brightness for dazzling specular highlights, perfect for any viewing environment. Full Array PRO local dimming with up to 200+ zones adapt to on-screen content for deep blacks without image blooming powered by TCL’s AIPQ Engine Gen 3, an advanced processor optimizing each scene with machine learning for an unrivaled cinematic experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!