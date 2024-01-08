TCL just unveiled ‘the world’s largest QD mini LED TV’ with new 115-inch behemoth, more

TCL is typically best known for its affordable range of smart 4K TVs, and we are seeing a fresh batch unveiling at CES 2024, but it’s the gigantic new 115-inch 115QM89 that’s sure to be making headlines this year. Much of the brand’s more entry-level and mid-tier sets are getting a refresh at CES 2024, complete with better performance and bigger screens, a broader range of mini LED models, better backlighting, enriched color, a series of TCL AIPQ processing upgrades, and built-in multi-channel sound, but it is taking things up a notch, quite literally, with its new behemoth QD mini LED TV. Head below for more details.

TCL just unveiled ‘the world’s largest QD mini LED TV’

While the brand already offers massive 98-inch displays like the QM8 QLED and the more affordable Class S5 4K LED, it is taking at least one of its new releases next-level.

Dubbed the “the world’s largest QD mini LED TV,” the new mega-size 115QM89 features a 115-inch screen to center the “ultimate home theater” around. It boasts QD Mini LED ULTIMATE and 20,000 dimming zones to maintain a high-contrast across its massive panel alongside the TCL AIPQ ULTRA Processor to deliver the kind of horsepower such a massive display requires. From there it carries all of the features found in the other QM8 models as well as a 6.2.2 channel speaker system for “truly room filling sound.”

In 2023, TCL became the top brand in 98″ TV, proving our power in both bigger and better…In 2024, TCL will raise the bar with our new premium QD Mini LED, providing a never before seen level of TV picture quality. We will also enhance sound quality, cosmetic designs, and screen sizes with more 98″ TVs and an all-new mega 115″ screen size.

The all-new 115″ QM8 QD-Mini LED TV brings next-level home entertainment with brilliant luminance and precision contrast on a grand scale. With over 20,000 Local Dimming Zones, get ready for otherworldly depth, detail, and dimension.

There is no pricing or a release date detailed just yet, so it’s hard to say if TCL is looking to go after the big three (Samsung, Sony, and LG) in terms of price here. But considering how well it did in the oversized TV market last year, we expect it to be expensive, but not like the $10,000 or $15,000 some of the massive models from those brand fetch. The previous-generation TCL 98-Inch QM8 QLED 4K Smart mini LED TV regularly sells for under $6,000 right now and we have seen it drop as low as $5,000. While we obviously don’t expect the new 115QM89 to get into the same range as the far more affordable Class S5 4K LED (usually around $3,000 and sometimes as low as $2,500), it wouldn’t be surprising to see the new 115-incher fall into the $5K or $6K range by year’s end.

