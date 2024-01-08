LG debuts the ‘world’s first wireless transparent OLED TV’ at CES 2024

Samsung’s not the only one with transparent screen tech on display at CES 2024, LG has now unveiled the “world’s first wireless transparent OLED TV.” We caught a glimpse at LG’s wireless TV systems last year – a world’s first in their own right, but this time it is going see-through with the latest iteration of its LG SIGNATURE OLED T. Get a better look and scope out the details and down below.

LG debuts the “world’s first wireless transparent OLED TV”

LG describes the new SIGNATURE OLED T as a “true technological marvel” that combines a complete transparent 4K OLED screen with brand’s Zero Connect Box wireless video and audio transmission tech to “to transform the screen experience in ways that have never been possible before.”

It, or at least the version being announced today, features a 77-inch transparent display that “seamlessly harmonizes with its environment” and, according to LG, is “practically invisible” when it’s turned off (although it does appear to feature a bezel), effectively freeing users from the “long-standing problem of what to do with the big black screen.”

I personally wasn’t aware that this was all that much of a problem, you know with screen savers and things like The Frame and what not, but there’s no denying how wild it would be to have a completely transparent TV for users with the right room setup – it would otherwise just be framing a blank space on the wall it sits against, wouldn’t it? Having said that, and as LG points out in today’s release, you could also “prop it against the window without blocking the view outside.”

What’s more, the modular design of the LG OLED T facilitates diverse installation methods. The OLED T comes in stand-alone, against-the-wall or wall-mount options. Customers can further customize by adding standing or floating shelves on either or both sides of the screen to best suit their unique tastes and preferences.

There are also a dual viewing options – transparent and opaque – alongside some always-on options:

The OLED T becomes a transparent digital canvas for showcasing artwork, videos or photos with the Always-On-Display (AOD) feature. Content displayed on the transparent screen appears to float in air, yet simultaneously fuses with the surrounding space to create a compelling and atmospheric visual effect. Another option is the T-Bar feature that offers a helpful info-ticker running along the lower part of the screen. The T-Bar displays news alerts, weather updates or the title of songs being played while the rest of the screen presents a clear, unobstructed view of the space behind it.

Users can optionally choose to click a button and raise the contrast screen for “picture perfect OLED” action:

…users can instantly switch to take full advantage of LG OLED’s enhanced picture quality through the new α (Alpha) 11 AI processor with 4-times greater AI performance. This provides a 70 percent improvement in graphic performance and a 30 percent faster processing speed compared to its predecessor.

There are no details as of yet on pricing and launch dates, but, if it’s anything like the non-transparent version, you can expect a seriously lofty list when it does arrive

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!