LG details new 2024 OLED TV lineup ahead of CES with new AI-powered processors and more

Today we are getting the first official details on the new 2024 LG OLED TV lineup. With CES 2024 right around the corner now, the latest in the world of tech is on full display this month and one of the first out of the gate is LG. Every year around this time, the brand unveils what’s next in its popular lineup of OLED TVs and this year the focus is on lifelike displays with “4-fold higher AI performance.” Head below for more details on the 2024 LG OLED TV lineup.

New 2024 LG OLED TV lineup

At this point, LG is just dishing up some details on the technical focus of its new lineup, rather than the actual models and prices – all of that will be coming at a later date.

Today the brand is unveiling some of the bigger picture details on its all-new and expanded OLED TV lineup for 2024, including its in-house developed “cutting-edge AI-powered processor.” The brand is specifically pointing out the LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 and LG OLED G4 TVs that are equipped with new α (Alpha) 11 AI processor, which is said to provide 70% improvement in graphic performance and a 30% faster processing speed compared to the predecessors.

LG’s newest OLED TVs come with upgraded AI upscaling utilizing precise pixel-level image analysis, to effectively sharpen objects and backgrounds that may appear blurry. All driven by the discerning judgment of the AI itself, delivering a more clear and vibrant viewing experience. Moreover, the ingenious AI processor adeptly refines colors by analyzing frequently used shades that best convey the mood and emotional elements intended by filmmakers and content creators. Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro splits pictures into blocks and fine-tunes brightness and contrast by analyzing variations in brightness where light enters the scene, creating images that look more three-dimensional.

Joined by AI Sound Pro with virtual 11.1.2 surround sound on several models, the brand is also detailing its WOWCAST tech:

For an enriched home entertainment experience with heightened immersion, LG OLED TVs and QNED TVs effortlessly pair with LG soundbars through WOWCAST Built-in, resulting in superior audio quality from seamless wireless connectivity. WOW Orchestra creates three-dimensional audio immersion, with the TV’s built-in speakers and soundbar working in harmony to present a unified audio system. here are some of the details LG is putting forth on its latest Ai tech:

LG’s 2024 OLED TVs are also said to include up to 4K 144Hz refresh rates with “comprehensive HDMI 2.1 features” and support NVIDIA G-SYNC.

Today’s press release gives some updates on the brand’s Zero Connect Box displays we detailed previously – the “world’s first TV with wireless video and audio transmission at up to 4K 144Hz.”

This all culminates with the LG SIGNATURE OLED M4, LG’s wireless OLED TV. Now available in a new 65” screen size, allowing for a diverse range of screen options. From the versatile 65-inch model to the 97-inch giant, cleaner and distraction-free viewing is easily attainable. The innovative wireless Zero Connect Box completely eliminates all connected cables. The OLED M4 is the world’s first TV with wireless video and audio transmission at up to 4K 144Hz, delivering superior OLED performance with accurate details and an elevated sense of immersion.

Once the brand unleashes specifics on pricing and the various models on its new 2024 OLED TV lineup we will update our coverage accordingly, but I think the short form version here is more of the same LG experience with what sounds like enhancements across the board. Whether or not your average user will actually be able to see the difference is another thing entirely. I, for one, don’t need the crazy high-end, overly technical display enhancements, but I can certainly appreciate folks who do. In the end, LG’s TV tend to demand a premium on the mid to high-end spectrum of the lineups, and we are expecting much of the same with the 2024 models. But it remans to be seen how marked an improvement its AI and picture quality tech will be for all but the most meticulous home theater aficionados.

