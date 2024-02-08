Android game and app deals: Endling, Shiny Ski Resort, Battle Chasers, and more

Endling

Your Thursday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now ready and waiting after the jump. We also have offers on Google’s new Pixel Tablet, Samsung’s 512GB PRO Plus 180MB/s microSD card, and Samsung’s 44mm Galaxy Watch 5, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include Endling, Shiny Ski Resort, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Aporkalypse – Pigs of Doom, Earthlings Beware!, Endurance, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Endling features:

Experience a world ravaged by mankind through the eyes of the last fox on Earth in this eco-conscious adventure.

Discover the destructive force of the human race, as it corrupts, pollutes, and exploits the most precious and valuable resources of the natural environment day by day.

Explore various 3D side-scrolling areas and defend your tiny furballs, feed them, watch them grow up, notice their unique personalities and fears, and most importantly, help them to survive.

Use the cover of night to stealthily guide your litter towards a safer place. Spend the day resting in an improvised shelter and plan your next move carefully since it could be the last for you and your cubs.

