Samsung’s 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 hits $248 with Amazon clearance discount from $310

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm Smartwatch for $247.99 shipped. This is down from the usual $310 price tag and marking the best price since all the way back in September. It’s a clearance discount on this previous-generation wearable that takes $62 off and beats the sale price on the newer counterpart by an extra $32. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review, but we also break down how it compares to the newer Galaxy Watch 6 below the fold.

Samsung’s now previous-generation Galaxy Watch 5 arrives with a familiar circular design that comes in one of several discounted colors to complement all of its latest smartphones. One of the big alterations this time around is stepping up to a more durable sapphire glass for the display, which pairs with the internal 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot to ensure it’s spending less time charging and more time on your wrist.

As for how that shiny new Galaxy Watch 6 actually stacks up, the changes largely arrive in all of the areas where incremental upgrades typically land. There’s a faster Exynos W930 chip at the center of the experience, alongside a form-factor with thinner bezels. Samsung is also implementing a new quick-switch band. Otherwise, it’ll be a similar experience to the model on sale above.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 features:

Manage your overall sleep quality with an advanced sleep tracker that detects and analyzes sleep stages while you rest; Plus, Advanced Sleep Coaching helps you develop better sleep habits by analyzing your sleep patterns Galaxy Watch5 provides body composition data right on your wrist; On your own schedule, you can now get readings on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate and Body Mass Index (BMI).

