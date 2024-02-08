Brighten your smile at up to 44% off with Colgate teeth whitening kits from under $14

Amazon has now launched a new Colgate teeth whitening sale event to get your smile in shape for the new year. One standout option here has the Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen on sale for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You can drop the total down to $13.29 by opting for Subscribe & Save on the listing page, just remember to cancel the sub after your order ships. Regularly $25, it more typically sells for $20 at Amazon and is now at one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked. This pen form-factor makes it easy to cover all of your teeth or target specific problem areas. The formula is powered by “hydrogen peroxide and is safe for sensitive teeth and gums,” and this package ships with 35 nightly treatments for the price of entry. Head below for more.

More Colgate teeth whitening deals:

Perhaps your wardrobe could use a little 2024 boost as well. Our fashion hub is loaded with the latest sale events from plenty of major brands including adidas, the UGG Winter Sale, the ongoing Nike Love Sport Sale, and Cotopaxi’s Semi-Annual Sale. Dive in for yourself to browse through all of the major fashion and footwear deals we are tracking right here.

Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen features:

The Optic White teeth whitener pen features a precision brush to target the surface of each tooth and a clickable top to easily control gel amount. To use, follow your regular oral care routine, dry your teeth, click the whitening pen, apply a layer onto your teeth, sleep, and brush your teeth in the morning for a brighter smile. Our advanced whitening technology is fast and effective, use nightly for best results. Each pen has 35 nightly uses, so you can touch-up when you need to.

