adidas Early President’s Sale takes 30% off sitewide with this promo code

Ali Smith -
FashionAdidas
30% off from $12

The adidas Early President’s Day Sale is live and offering 30% off sitewide when you apply promo code FEBRUARY at checkout. adiClub Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $46 and originally sold for $65. These shoes are great for training sessions, light hiking, running, and more. They’re cushioned, supportive, breathable, and have a rubber base that promotes traction. Plus, you can choose from five versatile color options as well. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Adidas

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
prAna takes 60% off all sale items + free shipping incl...
Ninja’s Foodi Smoothie Blender and Extractor with...
adidas Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Slip-On Shoes now 54% off, ...
Brighten your smile at up to 44% off with Colgate teeth...
Greenworks 1,900 PSI electric pressure washer with dete...
Jackery’s Explorer 100 Plus miniature power stati...
Belkin’s new BoostCharge Hybrid features a 5,000m...
Huge 50% price drops hit all of Totallee’s ultra-...
Load more...
Show More Comments