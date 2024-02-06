UGG Winter Sale takes up to 60% off hundreds of styles with deals starting at just $10

The UGG Winter Sale is currently offering up to 60% off hundreds of styles for the entire family. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. One of our top picks from this sale is the Neumel Boots that are currently marked down to $84 and originally sold for $140. These boots are a great everyday staple to add to your wardrobe. They pair perfectly with jeans, joggers, or chino pants alike and you can choose from an array of versatile color options. This style has a fur lining that promotes warmth and a plush cushioning that gives you comfort. Better yet, the outsole has specific grooves that add traction. With over 4,000 positive reviews from UGG customers, these boots are rated 4.9/5 stars. Score additional deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here. You will also want to check out the Nike Valentine’s Day sale that’s offering an extra 20% off hundreds of styles.
Our top picks for men include:
- Neumel Boots $84 (Orig. $140)
- Butte Winter Boots $168 (Orig. $240)
- Neumel Chelsea Boots $84 (Orig. $140)
- Gatson Mid Boots $78 (Orig. $130)
- CA78 Heritage Trainer Nubuck $82 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Mini Bailey Ribbed Bow Boots $102 (Orig. $170)
- Droplet Tall Boots $54 (Orig. $120)
- Lakesider Heritage Lace $112 (Orig. $160)
- Yose Fluff V2 Boots $119 (Orig. $170)
- Disquette Felted Slippers $60 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!