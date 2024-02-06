Nike Love Sport Sale takes an extra 20% off your purchase with this promo code!

Nike’s Love Sport Sale offers an extra 20% off with code HEART at checkout. NikePlus Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on orders of $50 or more. A highlight from this sale is the men’s InfinityRN 4 Road Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $115 and originally sold for $180. These shoes were designed with a supportive cushioning that was built for a smooth ride. They are great for indoor or outdoor training sessions and gives you 13% more energy return compared with Nike React foam. The Flyknit material is also highly breathable, flexible, and offers secure upper support. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!